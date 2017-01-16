Duggar Family Accused Of Using Facebook To Find ‘Virtuous’ Jana Duggar A Husband Ahead Of ‘Counting On’ Premiere

The Duggar family has successfully married off three daughters and counting, but fans are getting tired of waiting for Jana Duggar to tie the knot. They’re also starting to wonder if Jana’s parents are equally as anxious for her to find a husband.

Each time a Duggar girl who is not Jana walks down the aisle, there’s an outcry from fans of the Duggar family who feel sorry for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s oldest daughter. The 27-year-old Counting On star has watched three of her younger sisters beat her to the altar, and now a fourth, 19-year-old Joy-Anna, has taken the first step toward getting married and moving out of her parents’ house to start a family of her own.

There’s speculation that the Duggars are becoming desperate to marry Jana off, possibly because they don’t want their fans to keep worrying about her future. According to the Hollywood Gossip, some fans of the Duggar family think that Jim Bob and Michelle are using their family’s Facebook page to help Jana find a husband.

“Some fans believe Jana’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have been subtly trying to enhance their daughter’s marital prospects by singing her praises online.”

Jim Bob and Michelle haven’t exactly turned their family’s Facebook page into Christian Mingle by creating a dating profile for Jana, but they have been sharing a lot of posts about how wonderful she is.

“Jana, you are such a wonderful, beautiful, sweet, virtuous woman. You have such a loving heart that continually shows kindness to everyone you encounter. We love the woman you’ve become!” a birthday message for Jana read.

Other recent posts on the Duggar family Facebook page have praised Jana for being “beautiful,” “godly,” and “so much fun.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggar family has also been touting Jana’s homemaking abilities, skills she’s honed by spending years caring for her younger siblings. On Christmas Eve, the Duggars shared a few photos of Jana baking for the family’s many holiday guests. She spent the holiday cooped up in the kitchen, where she was tasked with cooking three dozen loaves of bread and three trays of chocolate chip cookies.

“The end result of Jana’s hard work! She is so talented,” the Duggars captioned a photo of the 36 loaves of homemade bread.

The Duggars also used their family Instagram page to share a photo of Jana mixing cookie dough, but whoever captioned the picture erroneously wrote that she was kneading the dough for the bread.

Jana making some delicious homemade bread for Christmas day! It’s a family favorite. 🙂 A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:51am PST

Many fans of the Duggar family believe that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have tried to keep Jana from getting married because she’s so helpful around the house, and she’ll be needed more than ever if Joy-Anna Duggar marries her beau, Austin Forsyth. Joy-Anna’s defection would leave Jana as the only adult Duggar daughter still living at the family’s massive compound.

However, the Duggar family has plenty of reasons to want Jana to wed. Fans would finally stop speculating about why she’s still single, and critics would quit accusing Jim Bob and Michelle of taking advantage of her. Additionally, Jana’s courtship, engagement, and wedding would likely give Counting On a big ratings boost and ensure that it stays on the air for a few more seasons.

While the Duggar family might enjoy the perks of having a hard worker like Jana around, they probably aren’t as reliant on her free childcare services as they used to be. Only five of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children still living at home are under age 14. The rest are adults or teenagers who are probably pretty capable of taking care of themselves.

Jana Duggar has tried to reassure fans that her parents aren’t keeping her from getting married. According to the Counting On star, she does want to have the same level of independence as her married sisters, but she’s not going to marry someone she’s doesn’t have feelings for to gain more freedom.

“I’m not just out to get married to the first [suitor] that comes along,” Jana said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, sometimes it can be tempting. It’s like, ‘Oh I really want to be married.’ [Especially] in those moments where your siblings, who are married and have little ones, are going out on dates and doing their things.”

Jana may have to find love if she wants to continue getting screentime on Counting On. The Duggar Family Blog recently shared a press release for the show’s third season, which premieres tonight on TLC, and Jana isn’t mentioned in it at all. It’s all about her married sisters and Joy-Anna’s courtship.

Do you think the Duggar family is desperate to find Jana a suitor? And do you wish her parents give her more freedom to do her own thing while she waits for Mr. Right? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]