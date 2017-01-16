Ariana Grande, Mac Miller Engaged? Singer Wears Ring On That Finger

Ariana Grande is making the engagement rumors swirl with just a few Instagram posts. The singer is obviously excited to kick off her Dangerous Woman Tour next month and has been tirelessly rehearsing while working on other projects. But this weekend, Ariana decided to tease her upcoming tour with some sexy photos of herself.

In the new photos, the singer is seen wearing a black leotard with fishnet tights and black pumps. Grande is also seen rocking her signature ponytail as she sits on the floor. Grande showed a black-and-white and a color version of the photos that placed all of the focus on her legs. However, Grande’s fans were focused on her ring finger, which happens to feature a simple band.

???? eighteen days @dangerouswomantour ♡ bts pic by @jonescrow ???? A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:35am PST

♡ ♡ ♡ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Ariana received a lot of love and attention for her new photos. She received over 1.5 million likes in the span of six hours, reports the International Business Times. Some of the Arianators took to her posts to remark if she’s engaged to her current boyfriend Mac Miller.

“Okay listen, you’re gonna kill us w/all these pictures babe,” one wrote.

“You are definitely the most beautiful girl in the world,” another remarked.

While of her fans were in awe of her beauty, some noticed that Grande was subtly showing off her ring on her left hand’s ring finger. A few of her fans asked if she was already engaged to the rapper. Although Grande did not directly respond to the comments, one fan remarked that the ring is a gift from her grandmother.

Back in 2014, she received a ring with a pearl from her beloved grandmother. Ariana’s grandmother was her date at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Nonna had a ring made for me with the pearl from grandpa’s tie pin. She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” she told Twist Magazine.

oh, how i missed you @marrsattacks A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:24am PST

Before Grande’s schedule gets even busier, she has been spending most of her time with Miller on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail. She used the raccoon Snapchat filter as she snuggled up to her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since last summer. The pair has been spending a lot of time together since they started openly dating and the engagement rumors have been swirling for a while now.

@arianagrande and @larryfisherman (video) | via snapchat ( sc : moonlightbae ) #arianagrande A video posted by ariana grande snapchats (@arigsnaps) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Sources told Hollywood Life in November that the couple has already discussed their future together and they want to get married one day.

“They talk about marriage all the time with each other, almost to the point where friends are rolling their eyes over it. The honeymoon stage they’re in is pretty much at full throttle right now. Ariana believes that Mac is the one and if she doesn’t eventually marry him, that any future relationship would be a bust.”

According to Life & Style magazine’s Oct. 17 issue, as quoted by Hollywood Life, that the two could be tying the knot sometime soon.

“Ariana always wanted to be married by 25, and Mac checks all of her boxes. She thinks he’s cute, sexy and he makes her laugh all the time,” another source told the tabloid.

However, the source said that the reason why they’re moving so fast is because they feel like they’re so compatible.

“Mac and Ariana have a lot in common. They’re both from the East Coast, they’re close to their families and they love a lot of the same music, TV shows and films.”

The source also gave the publication the details of their rumored dream wedding.

“They would love it to be outdoors, on an island, surrounded by a dozen bridesmaids and groomsmen. She wants a one-of-a-kind designer dress, white with diamonds, off the shoulder, with a veil and the longest train ever. And she wants Mac in a white tux.”

However, Grande does not want to settle down and have kids anytime soon. After all, she’s going on tour in February. But, she and Miller work so well together that they would love to start a family while they’re young, the source said.

What are your thoughts? Do you believe the rumors Ariana Grande is engaged to Mac Miller? Or, do you agree that the ring is from her grandmother? Sound off below in the comments section.

