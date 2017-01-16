Kenya Moore And Matt Jordan: His Previous Arrests Influenced Her Decision To Stop A Restraining Order?

Kenya Moore was shocked and saddened when she returned home from Charlotte, North Carolina on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she found her home vandalized. Kenya’s garage door windows had been busted for a second time, her car’s windows were broken and Matt Jordan had tried to get into her home by smashing a glass door at the rear of the home.

Her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars were shocked and surprised and Cynthia Bailey told Kenya that she was worried for her safety. But Moore just seemed completely devastated that Matt would sink so low, considering he was trying to win her back. Several of her co-stars suggested she explore a restraining order, but Kenya revealed she would find it useless.

According to a new Radar Online report, Kenya Moore decided not to press charges against Jordan during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, because she didn’t want to ruin his life. In addition, Kenya realized that Matt wouldn’t be getting the help he needed in prison, and she would prefer that he get help outside of the law. However, it sounds like his problems dig much deeper than the drama with Kenya Moore.

.@KenyaMoore and former beau Matt Jordan are still at odds and things quickly go from bad to worse: https://t.co/c4bxSYgskL pic.twitter.com/Yvac3JIQ8Q — ESSENCE (@Essence) January 9, 2017

Apparently, Matt was already in trouble earlier in 2016 because of his decision to drive when he had a warrant out for his arrest. This was around the time that the show was on a hiatus last year, but before the two of them went to Mexico together, where he tried to break down a hotel door. And Kenya Moore has admitted that she has bailed him out of jail once, so this could be the time she’s referring to.

The incident from early 2016 stems from May, where the Duluth Police Department pulled over Matt for failure to maintain lane after his vehicle crossed a solid line while driving. Maybe they wanted to pull him over to see if he was intoxicated, but then learned that there was a warrant out of his arrest. And that’s what the officer did, when the warrant surfaced from the Sandy Springs Police Department for failure to appear for the charges, where he was arrested for driving with an invalid license and running a red light.

“I made contact with Jordan again and asked him to exit his vehicle,” the officer who wrote the report revealed, according to Radar Online, adding, “Mr. Jordan complied and walked to the rear of his vehicle. I instructed Mr. Jordan to turn around and place his hands behind his back.”

Just two months later, Matt found himself in trouble again, as he was ordered to pay $247.50 in fines from the first charge. For the second arrest, he paid $286 in fines. And maybe Kenya Moore knew that if she turned him in for the vandalism, the police would arrest him because of his previous records. Even though her co-stars encouraged her to pursue a restraining order for her own safety, she chose to give him a second chance.

“I decided not to file a restraining order against Matt,” Kenya Moore revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta last night, telling viewers, “I’m just going to take some time for myself. I don’t know what’s happening with him. Until I figure it out, there’s no future in it.”

No word on whether this decision was the right one, as the two continue to work on their issues on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. But now, almost six months after the show filmed over the summer, it sounds like Moore has been able to move on.

What would you have done if you were Kenya Moore? Would you have turned him in, even if there was a chance that he would go to jail?

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal]