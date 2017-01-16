Jenelle Evans Custody: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Building Custom Home To Get Jace Back?

Jenelle Evans is doing everything possible to get her life back on track. She finished an education last year, she’s been fighting for her son Kaiser to keep him in a stable home, and she’s preparing for her third baby, a daughter with boyfriend David Eason. While some haters claim that Jenelle hasn’t changed at all, she’s no longer stealing her mother’s credit cards, fleeing to another state for a boy and she’s no longer addicted to drugs. And it sounds like Evans really wants to have primary custody of her first-born son Jace. However, this wish appears to be very hard to grant and the person holding the power is her own mother.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that she’s surprised so many people are against her, considering how much she has done to turn her life around. On last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle worked out a custody agreement with Nathan Griffith, where he could have his son three weekends per month if he could prove he had everything he needed to care for his growing toddler son. When he couldn’t prove that he was spending this new time with his son or provide a list of items for Kaiser, Jenelle decided to fight back.

But it sounds like Evans has solved this custody case, at least for now. However, her first-born son Jace is being kept from her, as her mother refuses to give up custody. This was the agreement many years ago when Jenelle Evans signed over custodial rights to her own mother. The agreement was that she would sign over the rights to Jace when Jenelle had gotten back on her feet, and it sounds like she should have handed over Jace years ago. It appears as though some people feel that Jenelle should do more.

Baby Ensley’s Imminent Arrival: Look Back At Jenelle Evans’ Third Pre… https://t.co/2yiKq8F476 via @popular_mag pic.twitter.com/5tkd5JxUHi — WiLD 98.3 Las Vegas (@WiLD983) January 13, 2017

“You would think people would be happy I’m providing the best for my family… not sitting here telling me “it’s not enough”,” Jenelle Evans tweeted to some fans, who talked about how she had been criticized for not getting Jace back from her own mother.

And it sounds like she may have a plan to prove that she’s a capable mother. Not only is she trying to get back on her feet financially, but she’s also preparing to have a third baby with David. And these two have been building a new home for their family, which may have a room for Jace ready.

“Do you think you’ll be able to move into your new house before she comes???” one person asked Jenelle, who didn’t reply.

However, another person chimed in, adding, “I think they’re building a house so I don’t think that would be possible.”

“I thought it was supposed to be ready around this time, that’s why I asked,” the original follower replied, to which Jenelle Evans added, “House will be ready the same week of my due date. But has to pass all inspections, water/electric hookup, water test before getting in.”

Almost time! @PBandJenelley_1 celebrates her baby shower before welcoming Baby No. 3 — see the pics! #TM2 https://t.co/2jP4UpbLeb pic.twitter.com/jlOJraFS2L — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) January 8, 2017

It sounds like the home won’t be ready for the time her daughter arrives later this month, but it does sound like this home may play a role in how she could get Jace back. In her custody case with Kaiser, Jenelle Evans is determined to see if Nathan has a stable home environment for her son. And maybe she can use this same strategy against her mother in court, as her new home may provide a stable home for Jace.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans building her own home? Do you think she should get Jace back in her custody since she has changed completely since the first season of Teen Mom 2?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]