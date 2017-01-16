‘Teen Mom 2’ Dad Jeremy Calvert Quits Twitter Amid Brooke Wehr Split Rumors, Did They Break Up?

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr appeared to hit a rocky patch with one another earlier this month and around the same time, Calvert signed up for a couple of additional social media platforms.

While Jeremy Calvert has remained active on Instagram for the past several months, he reactivated his Twitter account weeks ago and quickly revealed that he was also on Snapchat. Now, however, something appears to have changed and after briefly making his Instagram account private, Calvert has removed his account from Twitter.

During his time on Twitter earlier this month, Jeremy Calvert made headlines after he and his ex-wife, Leah Messer, engaged in a short chat about their daughter, 3-year-old Adalynn, who Messer labeled a daddy’s girl. Meanwhile, because Calvert was rumored to be newly single after a possible split from Wehr, some wondered if he was on the verge of a reunion with Messer.

Jeremy Calvert married Leah Messer in April 2012, after less than one year of dating. One year later, their daughter arrived.

Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer remained married until 2015, months after Calvert accused the mother of three (Messer also has older twins with first husband Corey Simms) of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend, Robbie Kidd.

Following his split from Messer, Jeremy Calvert moved on with Brooke Wehr and although the couple briefly split in late 2016, they were back on in early 2016 and eventually began living together.

“[Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr] split for a little while but are back together right now and going strong,” a source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup at the time. “Brooke is really different from Leah and [Jeremy Calvert] is really happy with her. They have a lot of fun together.”

The source also revealed that Jeremy Calvert had taken a less-demanding position at his job.

“He’s still working in the pipe lining business, but this position means less traveling for Jeremy, which is good for his relationship with Brooke,” the source explained. “It will also give [Jeremy Calvert] a lot more time with his daughter.”

Months into the couple’s reconciliation, Jeremy Calvert proposed to Brooke Wehr during a visit to Ocean City, Maryland with their kids, his daughter with Messer and her daughter from a previous relationship. On Instagram, both Calvert and Wehr confirmed their engagement with fans and shared a photo of Wehr’s stunning diamond ring.

Jeremy Calvert and Brooke Wehr chose to stay silent in regard to the rumors of their split earlier this month, but after sharing a photo of himself and another woman on Instagram over the weekend, Calvert set the record straight with fans.

“Amazing performance by @jordynmallory everyone give a follow,” Jeremy Calvert wrote in the caption of a photo of himself and Jordyn Mallory on the red carpet in Portland, Oregon on January 16.

After Calvert shared his photo, Mallory shared the same picture on her own page, along with the caption, “Too much fun in Portland this weekend! @jeremylcalvert505 needs a boat friend.” Then, in the comments section of the photo, Calvert confirmed he already had a sexy boat friend.

“I have me a sexy boat friend, that looks amazing in her yellow bikini [Brooke Wehr],” he wrote, confirming they are still very much on.

“Better bring @bwehr10 to Nashville sometime!” Mallory responded.

While Jeremy Calvert made his Instagram account private over the weekend, he has since allowed fans to have accused to his profile. Meanwhile, Wehr’s account remains private.

To see more of Jeremy Calvert and his family, including his fiancee, Brooke Wehr, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Calvert/Instagram]