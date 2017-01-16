Duggar News: Joy-Anna Duggar Reportedly Having Sex Before Marriage, Had Pregnancy Scare

In Duggar news this week, Joy-Anna Duggar finds herself front and center with reports that she has been having pre-marital sex with her boyfriend, Austin Forsyth. In November, Duggar fans watching Counting On learned that the Duggar’s ninth child had begun the “courting” stages of a relationship, getting to know her longtime pal Austin on a deeper, more spiritual level.

Now, a few months later, it has been reported that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have done a heck of a lot more than talk and hold hands. According to Radar Online, the two have been having sex for over a year and, at one point, Joy-Anna actually thought that she was pregnant!

This Duggar news isn’t super surprising as many people realize that these kids have desires and it’s fairly common for a 23-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl to want to have sex. Despite their faith and strong teachings, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were reportedly forced to face reality with Joy-Anna came clean about her “scandalous” year.

“Despite this ‘courting’ nonsense, Joy-Anna and Austin have actually been having sex together for a year. Jim Bob and Michelle can preach all they want about their children’s chastity, but the plain fact is that their kids are like anyone else’s; when they get to their late teens, their hormones are raging. Joy-Anna is no different, and she and Austin went way past the hand-holding stage a long time ago — and it led to them getting the fright of their young lives,” shared a source, claiming that Joy-Anna Duggar actually thought that she was pregnant in 2016!

“Joy-Anna believed that she had become pregnant by Austin. Given her family’s beliefs, you can imagine the panic mode that followed for the duo. [This] led to Joy-Anna admitting to her parents for the first time that she and Austin had already become intimate — and, of course, that alone is something the family has had to hide from the public,” the source added.

Duggar news of this nature is only expected these days. While many people looked at the family as being “wholesome,” once the story about Josh Duggar’s sex scandal broke, no one is surprised by other reports of Duggars having sex before marriage.

A Duggar pregnancy is almost expected when sex comes into play because the family doesn’t believe in birth control or contraceptives. Almost every Duggar kid has had baby news very soon after getting married. It’s not surprising if Joy-Anna though that she was pregnant — but she and her family are pretty happy that they don’t have to face the world with any such news.

“That was obviously a huge sigh of relief for everyone concerned, but it didn’t erase the horror for Jim Bob and Michelle that they had come closer than close to having another family scandal on their hands,” the source revealed. Yikes.

Interestingly enough, Radar Online reports that Joy-Anna’s sex-before-marriage news could actually be a bigger deal for Austin Forsyth’s family.

“But the latest Duggar drama could just be getting started for Joy-Anna and her beau, whose parents own the Fort Rock Christian Family Camp and Christian Retreat Center resort in northwest Arkansas,” the site reports.

Do you think that Joy-Anna Duggar is really having pre-marital sex with Austin Forsyth? Do you think that there's more to the Duggar family's "courting" than what the public is led to believe? Do you think that we'll ever see the day when one of the Duggars gets pregnant or gets someone pregnant before marriage?

