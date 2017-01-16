WWE News: Update On Why WWE Canceled Plans For Undertaker To Face John Cena At ‘WrestleMania 33’

The Undertaker versus John Cena for WrestleMania 33 was among the rumored top matches for the event for months. However, it was later reported that WWE canceled the plan to have them work together in favor of something completely different. What is weird about the entire thing is that nothing is known about what either man will do at WrestleMania as of this writing.

There are currently a lot of rumors regarding who they will face, but nothing is concrete. For example, The Undertaker has been linked to Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and even Finn Balor. Meanwhile, John Cena has been linked to people like Samoa Joe and his WWE Royal Rumble opponent, AJ Styles. As of now, WWE has seemingly not decided on anything for either man.

The question remains: Why did WWE decide against Undertaker vs. John Cena? According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is thinking about the long-term picture rather than the short-term due to Vince McMahon’s vision. This basically means McMahon most likely feels that two veterans going at it like this would waste a possible opportunity for young stars to work with them instead.

If that is not what was intended, then there is really no telling what Vince McMahon has planned out for both men. If he did feel this way, then the possibility of Undertaker working with Finn Balor makes a lot more sense. Balor became the first ever WWE Universal Champion at WWE SummerSlam last year but sadly sustained an injury in the match and has to vacate the title and undergo surgery.

He is recovering well and will be working at WrestleMania 33, the problem for some time was the same issue with Undertaker and John Cena, in that no one knew who he would work with other than Kevin Owens. If Roman Reigns wins the WWE Universal Title at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, then Owens would be out as an opponent for sure, which does open up Balor vs. Undertaker.

But who will work with John Cena at this point? Right now, there isn’t a legitimate rumor linking him to someone. In fact, AJ Styles has more links. There are rumors that AJ could possibly work with Shane McMahon, which makes no sense at all after an amazing year that he had. Obviously, Shane is a well-known talent and is part of the notable McMahon Family. However, there is really no reason he would work Styles as WWE SmackDown Live commissioner right now.

Of course, WrestleMania is months away, so a storyline could develop. However, the best plan in most minds is to have John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania. This would give lighter work to Undertaker, a big match to AJ Styles, and John Cena could drop the title in a controversial way before he has to go out on another acting gig, which he is expected to do shortly after WrestleMania.

This could be why WWE is currently planning for him to win his 16th World Championship at the Royal Rumble. Most would assume it would happen at WrestleMania considering how big of an event it would be to tie with the great Ric Flair. However, if he has to leave shortly thereafter, he would need to drop it maybe weeks after he wins it. If he wins at the Rumble, then he can have at least one or two defenses and then drop the title so that way he does not look bad as a record-breaking champion.

WWE has a lot to consider before WrestleMania, and Vince McMahon is obviously already narrowing down what he wants to do. Usually, the card starts to truly take form after the Royal Rumble PPV. The same can be said for this year, as a lot has to go down at this event and clearly fans will know where some titles will be as well as the Rumble winner.

