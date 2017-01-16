Peta Murgatroyd Still ‘Looked Pregnant’ After Giving Birth: Dance Pro Embraces Post Baby Body

Some things just take time — and when it comes to new moms getting their post-baby bodies back to Cha Cha and Rumba readiness, patience is a virtue. Just ask Peta Murgatroyd and she’ll keep things real with you.

The Dancing with the Stars professional penned a post on Instagram about her journey into motherhood. And, with many moms fresh out of giving birth, the tendency is to worry is about losing the extra pounds put on during pregnancy.

Peta, 30, who rocked a svelte beach body, toned pins and taut abs before conceiving, said even she didn’t “shrink right back” to size after pregnancy. The DWTS beauty spoke candidly about her new post-baby body and how she made the decision to embrace the transformation, according to People.

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Jan 15, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Peta posted a selfie on Insta and sparked a conversation about body image and positivity after giving birth.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth. I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are engaged. Maks popped the question in December of 2015 at the Sway: A Dance Trilogy show in Miami. From the look on Peta’s face — and her fellow dance mates — the proposal was a shocker. In the age of “leaks” on social media, it’s a wonder how it was kept under wraps for so long.

Maks and Peta rekindled their relationship after ending their first romance in 2013 after two years. Glamour magazine caught up with Maks months before their engagement and pressed him on rumors about the possibility of reconciliation. Then, he remained cryptic.

“We’re cool. We’re just older. I guess things happen differently when you’re older and time’s passed and things have happened. I am a very intelligent guy, contrary to what it might seem. [Laughs] I feel different now because we’re different.”

The pair welcomed their first child together, a son, Shai Aleksander, earlier this month. By all accounts, the new parents and future husband and wife appeared ready to tackle busy schedules and a lifetime of happiness with their newborn.

So glad we used @cordblood to store Shai’s newborn stem cells in case he ever needs them for future medical use. #ad #MyStemCellsLiveAtCBR pic.twitter.com/SAl00HFX2B — Peta Murgatroyd (@PetaMurgatroyd) January 13, 2017

Peta is in a business where looking good and feeling good is a must and has its rewards. The New Zealand-born Aussie encouraged readers to have patience with their new bodies and that everyone takes different paths to regaining their pre-baby body.

“The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey. #yesihaveascrunchieinmyhair #shaiiswortheverypound.”

Peta’s message is on point. It touches on the reality women face as their bodies change over three trimesters. With so much emphasis on having the “perfect” body in commercials, print and on social media, it’s a wonder why some women are pressured into forcing their bodies to do be without flaws.

Not surprisingly, some women find it hard to lose their post-baby fat while others return to washboard abs at the blink of an eye. And for others, the I Dream of Jeannie hourglass body never returns to form. Peta’s message likely is speaking to them the most.

Meanwhile, Peta and Maks have decided to press pause on showing the public pictures of their beloved child. Murgatroyd offered the reasons why on Instagram.

“We can’t wait to share him with you, but for the first most crucial weeks of his life we’re just keeping him for ourselves and soaking up these moments. Thank you for your patience and all of your love.”

[Featured image John Sciulli/Getty Images for Caruso Affiliated]