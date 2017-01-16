Ariana Grande’s ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’: The Setlist, Visuals & Everything You Need To Know Before Ariana Hits The Road

Ariana Grande is set to head out on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” on February 2, and fans are already getting excited about what Grande has in store when she finally hits the road.

Grande has been dropping more than a few hints when it comes to the big surprises she’s planning for her first tour since 2015’s “Honeymoon Tour,” and it looks like Ariana is ready to put on a big stage show for her more than 50 confirmed tour dates around North American and Europe.

Ariana has already been teasing fans when it comes to what the “Dangerous Woman Tour” will both look and sound like, dropping a number of pretty big hints across social media over the past few months.

Ariana teased that she’ll be looking pretty stylish when she takes to the stage for the first string of “Dangerous Woman Tour” shows next month, as Grande revealed on Twitter last year that she may be using Imogen Heap’s Mi.Mu gloves on stage, which allow artists to create music using hand gestures.

Grande teased that the high-tech gloves may be a part of the “Dangerous Woman Tour” on social media, replying to a fan who enquired about the state of the art gloves that they “will always have a home tbh!!!!”

“I really really love performing with them,” Ariana added.

Grande also appeared to let slip on social media that she could be recreating her 2016 American Music Awards performance of “Side To Side” on “The Dangerous Woman Tour,” which saw her and Minaj performing while on exercise bikes.

Ariana fan account @DWTour_ posted a shot of Grande posing alongside a number of pink exercise bikes on January 11 while she appeared to be backstage during rehearsals, hinting that the exercise equipment could be a part of Ariana’s tour apparatus.

Grande will also have some pretty impressive visuals to match her props when she hit the road next month, as makeup artist Patrick Ta confirmed on Instagram on January 15 that Ariana has been hard at work on creating visuals for the “Dangerous Woman Tour.”

“Shot Amazing Videos Yesterday With This Babe,” Ta captioned a black and white shot of Ariana, which showed Grande rocking her signature ponytail while wearing a black bodysuit, black heels and fishnet tights.

Grande has also been teasing the setlist for the “Dangerous Woman Tour,” which is set to kick off in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 2, for several months, confirming a few of the tracks fans attending her upcoming string of shows are more than likely to hear when she hits the road next month.

Though Ariana Grande is yet to officially reveal the full setlist, Grande teased on Twitter back in July 2016 that she was planning on extending the Dangerous Woman album track “Knew Better” for the tour while also confirming on social media that every song on her 2015 album will more than likely be featured on the setlist.

“Lmaooooo. Doing all of [Dangerous Woman],” Ariana told a fan on Twitter of the setlist back in December, seemingly confirming that ever song featured on her latest release will be a part of the “Dangerous Woman Tour” setlist when the shows kick off next month.

Grande also liked a tweet from a fan asking if her 2015 hit “Focus” will be on the setlist, which seems to be a tease that the track has also made the cut, shortly before Teen Vogue reported that Ariana appeared to leak the entire setlist on Snapchat.

Though Ariana didn’t confirm if her post was showing the confirmed setlist for her upcoming tour, Grande took to Snapchat to post a picture of a whiteboard featuring the titles of 18 of her songs with some erased and moved around, which a number of fans speculated could be a rough copy of the “Dangerous Woman Tour” setlist.

Teen Vogue also speculated that Grande’s boyfriend Mac Miller could be making an appearance on stage, as Ariana’s Snapchat tease appeared to confirm that her track “Into You,” which she recently released a remix with Miller, was also a part of the rumored setlist.

But it’s not just Grande who will be performing some of her biggest hits, as Headline Planet reported that Ariana has also confirmed that Little Mix and Victoria Monet will be joining her as opening acts for the North American leg of shows.

“SO excited to hit the road with [Ariana] and [Victoria],” Little Mix tweeted back in October. “US Mixers… we’re coming for ya!!”

Are you looking forward to Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman Tour”?

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]