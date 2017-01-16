‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Andi Dorfman Reportedly Shows Up On Nick Viall’s Season, Find Out Why

The Bachelor spoilers have been in full swing since the new season started (and even a bit before) thanks to Reality Steve. Each and every season of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise, Steve does a great job in letting fans know exactly what’s going to happen at the end — and he’s hardly ever wrong (check out this article by the Inquisitr for more information about Reality Steve possibly being wrong this season).

Not only has Steve already told his readers who Nick Viall’s final four are, he has confirmed that Nick is engaged to one of them and has said that he doesn’t see the relationship lasting. In fact, Reality Steve says that Nick Viall is already having some serious problems with his season pick.

The Bachelor spoilers don’t only reveal the winner of the show, either. Reality Steve gives a week-to-week report on what happens and who is sent home and why. He also tells his readers about little surprises and curveballs that producers like to throw into the mix — and this season, there’s a pretty good one in store.

According to a new blog post from Reality Steve, Nick Viall’s ex, Andi Dorfman, is going to join The Bachelor this season — but not because she wants Nick back. Despite how Bachelor producers try to trick viewers this season, Andi Dorfman doesn’t come back to try to win Nick’s heart (don’t forget that she broke his heart on The Bachelorette when she chose Josh Murray over him).

“I was made aware that before the rose ceremony, which took place at the William Vale Hotel in New York, Andi Dorfman shows up to give Nick ‘advice.’ But you can bet your sweet ass that when this episode airs, and they first start teasing a female ‘showing up’ on this episode, they’re going to make the unspoiled viewer out there think that Andi is coming on because she wants Nick back or something ridiculous. Wasn’t the case. She just gave him ‘advice’ as only a NY Times-best-selling-author-who-already-sold-Nick-out-in-her-book can. If you even look at Andi’s Instagram from Nov. 4th, you can see she was staying at the William Vale Hotel,” writes Reality Steve.

As you can see, The Bachelor spoilers don’t mislead the viewer in any way. As Steve says, there will probably be a preview that teases Andi Dorfman’s return and some viewers will likely believe that Andi has had some sort of epiphany or change of heart. However, everyone knows that Andi Dorfman was livid after Nick Viall told the world that the two had sex in the Fantasy Suite. Would she be willing to let that go for another shot at love with Nick? Probably not.

It’s an interesting twist — and you can bet that Andi Dorfman was paid handsomely for her appearance on The Bachelor — but there’s nothing going on between her and Nick. It’s just another way for the producers to keep you interested and keep you coming back for more, week after week (like they need to do anything, at this point!).

All of that said, The Bachelor spoilers have revealed that Nick Viall chooses Vanessa Grimaldi at the end of all of this. He gets down on one knee and she says yes. But, everyone will be watching these two on After The Final Rose because Reality Steve thinks that there’s already trouble brewing.

Check out what he had to say below.

“Already not hearing good things about the final couple, and I think where they are in life and location is playing a major role. However, despite everything that Nick claims, he did this season to strictly promote his career. No different than any other lead. He’s been taking acting classes in LA for a while now, so if Vanessa is even considering this relationship to be serious, she’s gonna have to move to LA for this to work. And I’m hearing she does not want to leave Canada. Sorry, but Nick is not moving to Canada. Nor is he moving back to Chicago. That’s not what he wants. He acts and models now. And oh yeah, practically begs to be on DWTS, which he would do in a second if they wanted him. So expect that talk to heat up come spring. He’s wanted that gig for two years now. So already with the relationship starting in LA, and Nick being bitten by the Hollywood bug, it already is starting out on the wrong foot. Plenty of time before any of this comes to fruition, but too many things about Nick that I’ve heard that absolutely have me 100% convinced he’s not interested in marrying anyone from this show.”

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]