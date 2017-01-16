Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Spend Time With Her Son Apollo As She’s Sued For $25 Million

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going strong and over the weekend, they were photographed with Stefani’s youngest son, 2-year-old Apollo.

As they prepare for their Season 12 return to The Voice, Stefani and Shelton were seen looking as happy as can be during a grocery run in Beverly Hills, California. With a grocery cart filled with paper bags, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walked alongside one another with smiles on their faces before loading up their Yukon SUV in a nearby parking garage.

“As always, [Gwen Stefani] didn’t let the unglamourous setting stop her from rocking a stylish ensemble, featuring a pair of frilled trousers and brown ankle boots,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on January 14. “Up top she wore a black and white biker style jacket over a Coca-Cola branded T-shirt.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating in late 2015 after both parties split from their former spouses, Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance has been a hot topic online and in magazines since they began dating in 2015 and as their relationship continues, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to see if and when the couple will become engaged or have a baby. However, neither of those things have happened yet.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are staying mum on their future plans for their relationship, a source last August claimed the couple could get engaged at any time.

“It seems the timing [for an engagement] just hasn’t been right, but Gwen is very, very happy with Blake. She always acts giddy when she talks about Blake,” the source told People Magazine. “There are no immediate plans for their future, but it’s a serious relationship.”

“Their relationship is almost too good to be true,” a Gwen Stefani source added. “They are very much alike and really have a very special relationship. All the things that need to work out for two people to merge lives have worked out.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton spend the majority of their time in Los Angeles, where The Voice films, but have also been seen frequently in Shelton’s hometown in Oklahoma, where he owns a ranch.

In other Gwen Stefani news, the singer and The Voice coach is reportedly being sued by Richard Morrill for $25 million. As E! News revealed to readers on January 13, Morrill is claiming Stefani stole his lyrics for “Spark the Fire” when she collaborated on the hit with her friend and The Voice co-star, Pharrell Williams. Morrill is also reportedly suing Williams, claiming the producers didn’t supervise Gwen Stefani during the writing process.

As Gwen Stefani faces the alleged lawsuit, she and her boyfriend, Shelton, are preparing to return to The Voice for Season 12. After falling in love in the set of the show a year and a half ago, the couple will return to their coaching positions alongside Adam Levine and Alicia Keys next month.

Gwen Stefani’s return to the show was first confirmed in October of last year, following the additions of Alicia Keys and Miley Cyrus for Season 11.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake and Adam will bring to season 12,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “With Miley returning for season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons.”

To see more of Gwen Stefani and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on NBC on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]