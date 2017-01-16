Is It Time For The Democrats To Accept Donald Trump Will Take Office On January 20? [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Chrissie Williams and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

In four days, Donald J. Trump will become the 45th president of the United States. The Democrats are still having trouble accepting his presidency, because, despite their tireless efforts to block his election win, they have not been successful.

First, the Democrats tried to get the faithless electors to change their votes. When that proved to be a dead end, they moved to finding any loophole that could invalidate his presidency. Now, with days left until the inauguration, the liberals are still holding on to the small hope that they aren’t going to be stuck with Donald Trump for four years.

Is It Time To Accept Donald Trump?

Democrats have had a difficult time accepting that Trump won the presidential race. They claim that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote because she was the one that America voted in office. They held on to the hope that the many petitions and protest would convince the Republicans that they made a bad call when they chose Donald as their candidate. So far, they have not swayed. Most have pledged their alliance to him, and hope he will turn the country around for the better.

44% of Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump's handling of his transition, per new Gallup poll. #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/XxsdyDaCy4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 15, 2017

According to Medium, Donald has tried to bring unity to the country by being open about what he hopes to accomplish in his first two years of office. He claims he doesn’t want the liberals to fight him but wants to work together to create more jobs, improve the Affordable Care Act, and bring racial unity. Even though the president- elect claims his intentions are good, most Democrats don’t trust him. They just don’t accept him as a legitimate president and worry about the country with him in charge.

After two months, the Democrats are still angry about the election. They still don’t accept Trump as their leader and downright refuse to respect him. They have resorted to insulting his family, and some have referred to his wife as an “airheaded model.” Several weeks ago, a YouTuber implied that his son, Barron, could have a neurological disorder called autism based on his behavior after his father won the election on November 8.

A Divided Country

No one can deny that the country is not in good shape. Racial tensions are high, and people are angry. They want to be heard and need someone to speak for them. Many people thought Donald Trump was that man, and they believed that he would get the answers they craved. They thought that Donald would make sure Hillary Clinton had to answer to her alleged crimes and that he would balance the national budget and create more jobs. So far, we’ve seen him continue to have tirade after tirade on Twitter about the Democrats, Alec Baldwin, and the “unfair” press.

According to Eyewitness News. Donald Trump has an unspecified plan to bring unity to the country. He says it is a “good plan” that will “bring the whole country together.”

Scottish newspaper calls Donald Trump's inauguration The Twilight Zone, Twitter loves it: https://t.co/mY00ZiZGP7 pic.twitter.com/ZPA0qlXmX4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 16, 2017

Donald Trump is going to take office. Right now, there is nothing we can do to stop it. We can say we won’t watch like many politicians, but it won’t prevent Donald from taking office. We will still have to accept that Barack Obama will no longer be president.

Whether you want to accept Donald Trump as the president of the United States, it’s happening. His inauguration will happen on January 20. After two months to come to terms with the election results, it is time for the Democrats to accept that Trump will take office. They don’t have to like it, but we need the whole country to accept his election win so we can move on and begin to heal.

Do you think it’s time the Democrats accept Donald Trump won the election? Do you think Donald Trump will be a good president? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]