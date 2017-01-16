Morgan Osman: Model Alleges Affair With Britney Spears’ New Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ new relationship with Sam Asghari appears to be heating up. The singer has since confirmed their romance on social media and the two have been spotted on a string of dates. But, a model who goes by the name Morgan Osman alleges that she’s having an affair with the fitness trainer.

The former Bad Girls Club star has taken to Instagram to allege that Asghari has been having an affair with her. In a series of posts, the male model is seen kissing and spending time with fashion designer Morgan Osman, reports The Sun. The brunette model currently has over 500,000 followers on Instagram, however, that could all change since she’s been coming after Britney Spears and her fans.

She has been sending the Britney Army into a meltdown over the posts, which she has since deleted. In the posts, she also tagged celebrity gossip blogs and media outlets so that she could put her side of the story out there. In one of the photos, Morgan is seen kissing Sam on the lips, but it’s not clear when the photos and videos were taken and many of Britney’s fans claim that these posts contain “very old” images.

Morgan even tagged Britney in one of the photos and even captioned the kissing snapshot, “So much fun the other day, so many memories and more videos to come #britneyspears #britneyarmy #samasghari #britneyfamily.”

Model appears to accuse Britney Spears' boyfriend of CHEATING with kissing snap https://t.co/JxB47CCVyl — Irish Daily Mirror (@IrishMirror) January 14, 2017

She also released a statement explaining the reason why she released the photos and videos on her Instagram page.

“I don’t know why everyone is attacking me, Sam Asghari is the cheater,” Osman stated. “I feel sorry for Britney Spears, she seems like a good person.”

Morgan continued, “I have video and images of our REAL relationship. Britney he is using you.”

Last week, Spears took to social media to gush about her new boyfriend. She shared a photo of Asghari shirtless at the gym with the caption, “Mad love for this one!”

Mad love ❤️ for this one pic.twitter.com/8qgqdIn22b — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 13, 2017

Britney and Sam met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. In the steamy new video, Britney is seen crawling across a long table and seductively licking milk off a bowl as Sam watches her. She’s also seen rocking a BDSM-inspired get up while Sam wears a sharp suit and tie.

The singer has been seen hanging out with Asghari various times, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve, where Spears even posted photos of the two spending time together. An inside source told People that the two enjoyed New Year’s Eve specials, including a surf and turf plate and an oven-roasted dorade. Throughout the night, the couple was very much into each other and even capped off the night with a midnight kiss.

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

The two have been keeping their relationship a secret since November. The backup dancer previously shared a photo of himself having dinner with Britney – which has since been taken down after fans speculated that the two were dating. The two were also photographed on a series of sushi dates in December at Japanese restaurant Gyu-Kaku in Los Angeles, where Britney was seen hiding behind Sam in one of their sightings. At the time, a source told People that the two were just getting to know each other.

Last year, Spears revealed that she was tired of playing “mind games” with men. She took a break from dating after she ended her relationship with television producer Charlie Erbesol in 2015.

“A lot of men are about games. It’s just the mind game with guys, the calling back and texting, it’s just too much, it’s silly. Actually, I’m not looking for men right now, I’m really happy with myself. I’m not looking for anything, I’m fine with the way I am. I like someone that’s just nice overall, just a nice guy really is groundbreaking in this world.”

Happy New Year ???????????? A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST

It seems like Sam has a thing for pop stars. Last month, TMZ caught up with his ex-girlfriend Mayra Veronica who is a major Latin pop star. While she wasn’t aware that he moved on, she wasn’t surprised to hear that he was dating Britney. Sam and Mayra met back in 2015 after meeting on the set of one of her music videos, the same way that Britney and Sam met.

[Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]