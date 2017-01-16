Selena Gomez Dating The Weeknd: Friends ‘Worried,’ But Is It All To Make Justin Bieber Jealous?

Selena Gomez is dating The Weeknd, their new relationship confirmed after the paparazzi caught them kissing in public. However, a new report indicates that Selena Gomez’s friends are “worried” about her now that she apparently has a new man in her life.

According to Radar Online, those closest to Gomez believe that The Weeknd could be bad news for her all around.

The reasons?

“Just weeks ago, The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, 26, admitted ‘heavy drug use’ in an explosive interview,” the site reports.

Since Gomez has already been to rehab for “emotional stress” and other things, some resulting from her ongoing battle with lupus, many feel that her involvement with a “bad boy” isn’t going to end well for her.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public (perhaps unintentionally so) after enjoying a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. The two were very close when they left the eatery, Selena hanging on The Weeknd and the two sharing a few kisses, perhaps not knowing that photogs were snapping away.

The 24-year-old singer hasn’t dated anyone “seriously” since her split from Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off for a few years, but they couldn’t hang on to their young love. The split was tough for both Selena and Justin, but he went on to hook up with a few different girls while Selena took some time to take care of herself.

Now, some feel that Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd could set her back.

“Of course Selena’s parents are worried about her and so are her sisters, but it seems like there is nothing that anyone can do,” a source told Radar Online.

“A lot of people close to her just think that the two could be toxic together,” the source added.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to have chemistry, there are even stranger pieces to this puzzle. After The Weeknd and his ex Bella Hadid were reunited on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last month, several people still saw a lot of love between them. At the time, sources even said that Bella and The Weeknd were still in love and that they both cared for each other deeply. Many believed that this meant a reconciliation was in the works, but that’s not what happened at all. Not even close.

And then there’s this: Some sources claim that Selena Gomez is trying to make Justin Bieber jealous by putting on a public display of affection with The Weeknd.

“[This hook-up] seemed to be just another sad attempt to make Justin Bieber jealous! Some people close to her think that the only reason she ever really dates anyone is to make Justin care. He might be the only person she has loved and probably ever will love,” shared a source.

Perhaps The Weeknd is doing the same thing, trying to make Bella Hadid jealous by locking lips with Selena Gomez! What do you think? Could this Selena Gomez/The Weeknd romance be just for show? Of course, these are celebs we are talking about, so anything is possible.

If any of this is true, do you think that Selena Gomez should forget about Justin Bieber and just move on already? Would The Weeknd go to such great lengths to get Bella Hadid’s attention? Do you think that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the real deal?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Pascal Le Segretain/Staff/Getty Images]