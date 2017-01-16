‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers: Sybil Will Continue To Corrupt Damon

Fans who thought that Damon is safe from corruption in The Vampire Diaries Season 8 because he’s out of Mystic Falls are sadly mistaken. Sybil will continue to corrupt the elder Salvatore brother according to the preview of TVD Season 8 Episode 9.

On Friday, fans got to see the two Salvatore brothers on the road with their emotions turned off. It is the first time this has happened in The Vampire Diaries history and fans were certainly excited. While the outcome fell slightly flat, Stefan turning into his old ripper self at the very end has certainly piqued interest. As the trailer for Episode 9 suggests, Damon will return to Mystic Falls to get help from Caroline to stop Stefan in his tracks.

Damon is holding back from the destruction that he could cause. Stefan pointed out that reminders of Elena are stopping Damon, which is something that Sybil noticed in the earlier episodes of The Vampire Diaries Season 8. Sure enough, the necklace that Stefan once gave Elena back in Season 1 pulled Damon back from killing an inmate at the end of Friday’s episode.

When Damon returns to Mystic Falls, Sybil will continue to corrupt him. She will go as far to pull out reminders of Elena but place herself in Elena’s place, as she has been doing throughout the season. The trailer for the upcoming episode shows Sybil in a blue dress, turning to face Damon while standing in front of mirrors. This is very similar to Elena in Season 2 when she was in the Miss Mystic Falls pageant. Damon had come to Elena’s rescue when Stefan had fallen off the deep end with his human blood addiction.

As Stefan mentions in the trailer, the Miss Mystic Falls pageant was where the “vomit-inducing love story” between Elena and Damon began. The title of the episode “The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch” connects to this episode, too.

In other The Vampire Diaries Season 8 news, executive producer Julie Plec has shared that there will be another death. This will not be one that fans like, leading to theories that one of the Salvatore brothers will die. Fans hope that it will not be Damon, as they want to see Damon and Elena together again for the final episode.

It is possible that Bonnie will be the one to die. She will return to Paris wearing a veil of Enzo’s blood in The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 9, according to The Christian Times. Could it be possible that she has decided to become a vampire to be with Enzo forever? She currently has no magic and could feel that being a vampire will make her more useful. This could also be a slight loophole to wake Elena up without Bonnie actually permanently dying that Kai never really considered.

There is still no news of Nina Dobrev’s return to the show. While Plec has said that she would like to see the actress reprise her role of Elena at the very end, it is possible that Dobrev’s current schedule doesn’t allow the time. However, the news could be kept under wraps to keep the show in the news until the end. Fans had no idea that Dobrev had returned for a voice cameo in The Vampire Diaries Season 7 finale.

For now, fans will just have to accept Damon’s memories, which involve flashes of past episodes. There are some favorite moments throughout The Vampire Diaries Season 8, as Sybil continues to attempt to corrupt the memories and place herself in Elena’s position. Damon is fighting through the corruption to prove that his love for Elena is real. There is hope that Damon will come through this experience unscathed and will be able to live a life with Elena in the end.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]