WWE Rumors: Is The Undertaker Set To Win The ‘Royal Rumble’?

With just a few days to go before the epic Royal Rumble match, the latest WWE rumors mill is in overdrive about the event. And with predictions flying left and right about who, precisely, will take home the glory at the Royal Rumble, there’s one name that continuously emerges as a winner: The Undertaker!

Retweet if you love that the Undertaker is in the 2017 Royal Rumble #raw #wwe pic.twitter.com/bpIT3yeeDr — Mat Men Podcast (@Matmenpodcast) January 10, 2017

That’s the word according to Forbes, whose latest round of WWE rumors suggest that, in fact, The Undertaker is bound for glory during this epic Pay-Per-View event that’s also become a bit of a tradition in the WWE. Last Monday, The Undertaker announced that he would participate in the Royal Rumble — a last minute entry — and that shook up the whole card and all the predictions surrounding the event. In fact, some betting sights put the odds of The Undertaker winning at 5/6, higher than any other wrestler scheduled to appear on the card!

Other wrestlers who are shown to have good odds of winning the Royal Rumble include Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, and Finn Balor. The Deadman, however, still has the best odds of winning.

The Undertaker Chokeslams Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens After #RAW Goes Off The Air (VIDEO) Watch Here: https://t.co/iTSFDfhaOF pic.twitter.com/DNjhMIZz4D — IWNerd.com (@InnerN3rd) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile, in Bleacher Report‘s latest round of WWE rumors, they put forth their predictions of what they think will happen in the Royal Rumble, as well. And while they, too, believe that the match will turn out in The Undertaker’s favor, there are a few other surprises that they think will happen, as well.

For example, they believe that in the match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for the Universal champion, Reigns will come out on top. But this win will have more than just a belt casualty in store: it looks like a beloved fren-emy-ship will be dissolved, as well!

“With the idea of them being co-champions—not just for the Universal Championship, but also now the United States Championship—this friendship can’t possibly last much longer. Somewhere along the line, the gold between the two will get in the way. It’s possible WWE put the United States title on Jericho as a means to switch up the situation Roman Reigns will be in come WrestleMania.”

That’s right, folks — this is the end of the Kevin Owens & Jeri-KO “partnership” as we know it, which will certainly make for some interesting moments as Chris Jericho hangs above a cage while watching Reigns and Owens battle it out for the championship.

@HamidMe03002641 I love the Deadman The Undertaker 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XJyFHB3t0K — Chelsea McReynolds (@chelseajane94) January 6, 2017

There is one wrestler, however, that the sports media does not want to win the Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar. According to the latest WWE rumors from Fox Sports, while it’s entirely possible that Vince McMahon wants “The Beast” to win the Royal Rumble in order to make up for that embarrassing 90 second match against Goldberg, it’s also highly unlikely.

“If Lesnar were to win the Royal Rumble and challenge for the World Title, odds are he’d go for the WWE Universal Championship. No offense to Kevin Owens, but this is Vince McMahon we’re talking about. If he had to choose between Reigns and Owens at WrestleMania, there’s no doubt he’d choose Reigns, simply because of his stubbornness and insistence on having his initial plans seen through, no matter how much backlash they receive. So again, if Lesnar were to win the Rumble, he’d be facing Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania main event. Remember how well that match went the first time?”

What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think The Undertaker will win the Royal Rumble?

