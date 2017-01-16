Drake Reportedly Slams Meek Mill As ‘A Joke Of A Rapper’ Amid Feud Over Nicki Minaj

Drake is reportedly slamming Meek Mill as “a joke” just days after the rapper challenged Drake to a fight following his split with Nicki Minaj.

That’s according to a new report by Hollywood Life, who’s claiming that Drake is now throwing another serious diss Meek’s way after years of beef and feud drama between the two, which hit the headlines once again last week after Mill took to Instagram to urge Drake to get into the ring with him for a smack down.

A source revealed that Drake has no plans to head into the ring to fight Meek anytime soon, despite their history of a serious feud over Minaj, claiming that “Drake is too nice of a man to kick a dog when he’s down” as Mill only split with Nicki a matter of weeks ago after two years together.

“[Drake’s] not going to give any thought to fighting Meek,” continued the insider of how the rapper allegedly reacted to Mill’s fight challenge, alleging that Drake did have some pretty scathing words for his long time feud partner despite reportedly refusing to fight his fellow rapper amid his and Mill’s nasty feud.

“Drake already knocked him out of the rap game, and now Meek wants to get TKO’d in the ring?” the source told Hollywood Life, adding that “the last thing [Mill] needs is for Drake to kill him in the ring. Drake would much rather him just gracefully take a bow and disappear.”

The site’s insider then went on to reveal that Drake threw a serious diss at Meek, supposedly referring to Mill as being “a joke of a rapper in hip hop” and “a glutton for punishment” for challenging him to a fight so soon after his split from Minaj.

Drake’s alleged response and latest diss comes just days after Mill posted the video to Instagram in which he challenged Drake to a fight and claimed that he wanted ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj to be the ring girl, just days after Nicki confirmed on Twitter that she and Mill had ended their two year relationship amid unconfirmed rumors claiming Meek may have cheated.

Billboard confirmed that Meek challenged Drake to a fight in a video posted to Instagram earlier this month in which Mill claimed he’d head into the ring with his long time feud partner for a fight for $5 million.

“I’d break Drizzy the f*** up for $5 mill,” Mill revealed in the video, which he posted online shortly after Nicki confirmed that she was single in a tweet on January 5. “We gonna let Nicki be the ring girl,” Meek added, referring to Minaj, which even prompted a response from Nicki’s other ex, Safaree Samuels.

Notably, Drake and Meek have had beef for years, with Mill even claiming that he and Drake’s feud began because of Nicki Minaj.

Back in 2013, Meek Mill first alluded to drama with his fellow rapped after accusing Drake of not writing his own raps on social media, calling out the “One Dance” rapper in a slew of scathing tweets that appeared to start their beef.

“Stop comparing Drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps!” Mill tweeted out of his fellow rapper at the time, seemingly confirming his and Drake’s feud for the first time. “That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!”

“He ain’t even write that verse on my album,” Mill continued of Drake amid their beef. “If I woulda knew I woulda took it off my album. I don’t trick my fans! Lol.”

The twosome then continued to hurl insults at each other while Meek was dating Nicki, with Minaj and Mill even slamming Drake back in July 2015 during a stop on Nicki’s “Pinkprint Tour” as the two rappers continued to feud.

But despite Drake and Meek’s years long beef, Nicki and Drake have reportedly always been close friends after collaborating on a number of tracks, which allegedly caused drama for herself and Meek while they were dating.

Hollywood Life reported just last October that Drake was supposedly “infatuated” with Minaj, despite her still dating Meek at the time, and was supposedly looking to start dating her following his split with Rihanna.

“Drake’s going to date around the block for a cool minute until the woman he truly wants is single — and that special lady is Nicki,” a source alleged to the site last year. “[Nicki’s] the epitome of everything he wants in a woman and to be honest, the dude is infatuated with her.”

While neither Drake nor Nicki responded to the report, the allegations only appeared to add more fuel to Drake and Meek’s feud fire as Page Six reported back in November that things were still so bitter between the two amid their feud that Mill actually requested the DJ stop playing Drake’s music while at a club.

According to the site, Mill was attending Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party with Minaj in New York City and supposedly “requested the DJ change songs” after they started playing Drake’s music, confirming their feud was still very much on.

An insider alleged that Meek’s “people went nuts” after the DJ started to play a Drake track and allegedly made it very clear that they “didn’t want them to play any music by Drake” after the two rapper’s years of feud drama.

Meek then continued to slam Drake with a number scathing disses over the past few months before then challenging him to a fight on Instagram earlier this month.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV and Lisa Lake/Getty Images for PUMA]