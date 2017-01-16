‘The Bachelor’ Secrets Exposed: The Dirt On Season 21 —Nick Viall’s Sexy Makeover, The Ladies To Win His Heart, And Why He Almost Said No To ABC

The Bachelor Nick Viall claims that when he was asked by ABC to be the Season 21 hunk, he didn’t immediately say yes. After being rejected twice by The Bachelorette stars, Andi Dorfman (in 2014) and Kaitlyn Bristowe (in 2015) and Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton left him for Josh Murray, he wasn’t sure he was ready to embrace love again on national television.

Nick Agreed To Be The Lead On Season 21

In the end, the television personality decided that he wanted to move forward and decided that finding love was still very important to him. Apparently, when the word got out that Nick was the new Bachelor on ABC, there was a huge spike in applications.

“Twice as many women applied to be on the show,” an insider revealed to US Weekly.

“Women came out of the woodwork. An ex-wife if Nick’s friend even tried out! Obviously, she didn’t make the cut.”

According to January 23 issue of US Weekly, Nick didn’t want anyone that he may have shared a past with on the show as a contestant. ABC picked the 21 women they thought fit Viall and hoped their different personalities would make a great show.

US WEEKLY MAGAZINE JAN 23 2017 NICK VIALL THE BACHELOR GOLDEN GLOBES BRAD PITT https://t.co/Lody4d12Q8 #Actor #Movie pic.twitter.com/cNp1nAOhw0 — Celebrity Buzz (@iCelebrity_Buzz) January 16, 2017

Boy, were they right about that. Many are calling the season the most controversial season yet.

Viall’s Sexy Makeover

From The Bachelorette to The Bachelor, ABC gave the hunk a makeover. While Nick would say he’s still the same guy, he definitely looks different. The 6-foot-two reality TV star now has a six pack, a trendy beard and a new haircut from Beverly Hills’ Arthur Viecco.

The Ladies

Nick says he is usually attracted to women with strong personalities and a lot of confidence. It looks like the ladies ABC presented him with have both qualities.

Nick Viall's one-night stand shows up on 'The Bachelor' and more reality-TV highlights this week

https://t.co/7SZSuQThPP pic.twitter.com/T2rEcczMqh — Canoe (@Canoe) January 6, 2017

Corinne Olympios believes her number one asset to be her “top-notch sex skills.” The Miami model, 25, wasted no time showing off her skills by initiating a make-out session during their first meeting, and later inviting Viall to second based during the group date on the January 9 episode. It only got worse from there, and most viewers called her behavior “raunchy.” Nick mused that Corinne is definitely a “troublemaker.”

According to Corinne’s friend, she has always been out of control. Apparently, she always had several boyfriends on the side as a teen.

#hollywood ‘The Bachelor’ Fight: Taylor Goes To War With Corinne In ‘Big Blowup’ Over Nick https://t.co/RsE2o6J4NY pic.twitter.com/y9yq2NnUtw — Katty Perry (@LiveKattyHudson) January 11, 2017

Taylor Nolan is the complete opposite of Olympios. She knows who she is and how to get what she wants, in a non-confrontational way. In a recent episode, Taylor had a showdown with Corinne about using her sexuality to lure Nick away from the other women.

'The Bachelor' spoilers week 2: who gets the first one-on-one date with Nick? https://t.co/sDY7tUQy3C pic.twitter.com/ifRhZlA44e — BlastingNews (@BlastingNews) January 5, 2017

Nolan is the type of woman that Nick could bring home to his family. She has a masters degree in mental health. Taylor is passionate about veganism, animal rescues, and charities that help domestic violence survivors.

Rachel Lindsay is Nick’s obvious favorite. She used her brains to get Nick’s attention and it worked. Rachel is a civil- litigation attorney who passed her bar exam on the very first try. Right now, she stands out as Nick’s favorite, but that could change in the next few weeks.

According to Life & Style, Season 19’s Chris Soules says that Nick seems really happy post filming. The Bachelor viewers speculated that meant that the reality TV star must have found love and things are going well for them.

“Dad would be proud. Even though I was naked, he would be proud.” -Corinne #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/92YJ9wvHGe — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 10, 2017

Soules revealed that Season 21 wasn’t easy for Nick. Chris said that Nick is a sensitive guy and the show “is exhausting and draining.” However, he added that his friend seemed “really happy,” so the stress “must have been worth it.”

The Bachelor fans, do you think Nick Viall is finally engaged? Who is your favorite pick for him?

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.

