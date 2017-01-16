Selena Gomez Spotted In The Studio, Is A New Album Coming Soon?

Selena Gomez spent time in the studio over the weekend with her collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, but is a new album coming soon?

As rumors continue to swirl in regard to when the 24-year-old singer will release a new album, Selena Gomez turned up in the studio, where she reportedly looked “happier than ever” as she sang and danced for a clip shared on Instagram.

On January 16, Hollywood Life shared a couple of screenshots of Selena Gomez in the studio with Tranter and Michaels, her favorite songwriters, and revealed that the song she was singing was actually Michaels’ first single, “Issues.” However, after Selena Gomez’s shared the video on her Instagram page, many of her fans and followers assumed the new song was her own.

“When the people who changed your life create magic… I’m so happy for you guys – one of my favorite songs they have ever written,” Selena Gomez wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which was shared on January 15.

As Hollywood Life revealed to readers, Selena Gomez worked with Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on her last album, Revival, which was released in October 2015. According to the report, they teamed up for a couple of hits, including “Good For You” and “Hands To Myself.”

Selena Gomez teased fans of a new album last summer, but after she announced she would be taking some time off amid struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks, her plans were reportedly placed on the back burner.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez said in a statement to People Magazine last August. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” Selena Gomez continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

Shortly after Selena Gomez’s statement was shared, the singer and actress was photographed in Tennessee, where she was believed to have entered treatment. After confirming Selena Gomez can go to a dark place, a source told Us Weekly that she had checked into a rehab center outside of Nashville, which was described as a “private and quiet place.”

The magazine source also revealed that Selena Gomez was expected to be in the studio working on her new album, but at the time of the report, it was noted that Gomez’s return to the studio was allegedly unknown.

Selena Gomez remained in Tennessee for several weeks before ultimately making her public comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. During the show, Selena Gomez received the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock and delivered an emotional speech to the audience. In fact, as she spoke of letting herself down and feeling broken, Lady Gaga was seen crying.

“I think it’s safe to say that a lot of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not and I had to stop,” Selena Gomez explained to the audience, via Billboard magazine. “Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken. And I kept it together and I swore I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

As for a new album, Selena Gomez has not yet officially confirmed when her new compilation will be released.

