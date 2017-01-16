Does Aaron Rodgers’ Dad Blame Olivia Munn For Their Family Feud? He Claims ‘Fame Can Change People’

The Rogers family is finally opening up their strained relationship with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. People reports that Aaron’s dad, Ed Rodgers, claims that fame is the reason behind the family drama.

“One in the news is enough for us,” Ed shared in a new interview with The New York Times.

“Fame can change things.”

Ed is referring to his other son, Jordan Rodgers, and his rise to fame on The Bachelorette. During his time on ABC’s reality franchise, Jordan revealed that Aaron no longer communicates with members of the family. According to ET Online, the NFL star cut ties with his family shortly after he started dating Olivia Munn in 2014.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Ed continued, later admitting that it was “hard to tell” if his relationship with Aaron was improving.

Aaron is in the middle of a playoff run with the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the showdown between the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Aaron refused to talk about his family before the game. He also wasn’t sure if Jordan would go to the game.

“I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly,” he told reporters last week.

Ed, unfortunately, did not attend the playoff game. “It’s complicated,” he shared. “We’re all hoping for the best.”

Aaron has kept quiet about the family drama all season. Even when his team was struggling, the NFL star refused to talk about why he no longer speaks to his family and why they don’t attend his games.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just — I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Washington Post is reporting that Aaron’s family feud is a lot worse than originally thought. An inside source close to Aaron revealed that the family can’t call him because they don’t have his number. Even worse, Aaron Rodgers sent back Christmas gifts his mom and dad bought him in 2014, right around the time he started dating actress Olivia Munn.

Although the Packers are currently riding a hot streak, some members of his team were blaming his bad attitude for the team’s early woes. Did his family drama have something to do with the poor performance?

“There’s no explanation for him playing any worse,” the insider explained. “People are trying to figure it out. He’s a f**king head case. He knows he’s doing the wrong thing, and he’s so arrogant and prideful that he thinks he can separate his personal life from his professional life, even though all of us know that’s impossible.”

The source continued: “The people who live like that end up getting f**ked over. That’s kind of what’s happening here, but he’s so prideful and will never admit he’s wrong. Ever.”

While Aaron doesn’t talk to his family, NY Times is reporting that he does keep in contact with members of his hometown. This includes Aaron’s coach at Butte College, Craig Rigsbee, who’s talked with Aaron as recently as last July.

“Everything I’ve asked him to do, he’s done,” Rigsbee stated. “He’s been really gracious to us.”

As far as Jordan is concerned, he moved in with Fletcher in Dallas shortly after The Bachelorette’s season finale. Despite the ongoing feud with Aaron, Jordan and Fletcher are “happier than ever.”

“With all the craziness that comes along with the media and the show, it would have been much harder to do it not living together,” Jordan admitted. “And we both cherish the time we get to spend together. It was a no-brainer.”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]