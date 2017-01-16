Jordan Rodgers’ Dad Reveals The Reason For His Family’s Estrangement From Aaron

Jordan Rodgers’ stint on The Bachelorette opened up a can of worms for his family, and now his dad, Ed Rodgers, is setting the record straight regarding the estrangement between the family and his famous son, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview with the New York Times, Ed Rodgers addressed the unfortunate fact that the family’s personal business became public fodder after Jordan’s appearance on the ABC reality show.

“One in the news is enough for us,” Rodgers told the Times, before dropping the reason behind the rift:

“Fame can change things.”

Aaron Rodgers reportedly stopped speaking to his family in 2014, shortly after he began dating actress Olivia Munn, and there have been rumors that his relationship with the Hollywood star is one of the reasons behind the family tension.

Jordan opened up about the family feud to Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher during one of their one-on-one dates on the ABC reality show. Jordan made it clear to JoJo that she would probably not be meeting his famous brother or his movie star girlfriend during his hometown date because they had a “complicated” relationship.

Now, Jordan’s dad Ed says he wishes his son wouldn’t have talked about the Rodgers’ family’s personal problems on national TV.

“Airing public laundry is not what I would have chosen,” Ed told the Times. The Rodgers patriarch added that it was “hard to tell” if there had been a change in the family’s relationship with Aaron since he initially stopped speaking to them, which pretty much means there hasn’t been.

Aaron Rodgers shared his father’s sentiment about the family’s private business. The Times reported that the NFL star said he doesn’t think “it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly.” When asked if his brother Jordan would make it to the Packers v. Cowboys playoff game, the quarterback said he didn’t know.

This isn’t the first time the Rodgers patriarch talked about the tension that came as a result of his football star son’s fame. When Jordan brought JoJo to the family’s home in Chico, California for their Bachelorette hometown date, Ed Rodgers addressed the rift with Aaron, telling Fletcher: “Fame can change you.”

And Jordan Rodgers previously touched on his family feud on Katie Nolan’s Garbage Time podcast. When asked about his relationship with his brother, Jordan said:

“Um, I, you know, we have, we have a relationship. We, you know, it’s, uh … it’s complicated. I’ll say that.”

In the interview, Jordan admitted he is a Packers fan, although he pointed his fandom to another player, calling out his brother’s left tackle, Dave Bakhtiari, as one of his best friends.

In the Garbage Time interview, Jordan Rodgers didn’t directly answer Nolan when she asked him if his brother was watching him on The Bachelorette.

“I’m sure everybody watches the show,” Jordan said at the time.

But it turns out, Aaron wasn’t watching. Last summer, ESPN posted a video of the NFL star addressing his non-existent relationship with his brother Jordan. In the interview, Aaron admitted that he didn’t watch his brother on The Bachelorette.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” Rodgers told reporters of his Jordan’s appearance on the ABC dating show. “As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters. I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition.”

Jordan Rodgers did well in the “competition.” Jordan is currently engaged to JoJo Fletcher, and according to People, shortly after he proposed to The Bachelorette star, he told conference call reporters that his older brother would “absolutely” be invited to his wedding.

As for Ed Rodgers, he told the Times that while the family’s relationship with Aaron continues to be “complicated,” they are still “hoping for the best.”

