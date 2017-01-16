‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Refusing To Film New Season After Being ‘Betrayed’ By Producers

Teen Mom 2 crossed the line with Kailyn Lowry. Radar Online reports that Lowry is currently on strike after producers put her on the spot about her divorce with Javi Marroquin. Why doesn’t Lowry want to talk about her high-profile split?

The Teen Mom 2 star reportedly told producers ahead of time that she wouldn’t discuss the breakup in front of the cameras. On the most recent episode, however, producers hit up a friend of Marroquin to get some inside details about their divorce. Lowry was naturally hurt when she found out that producers went behind her back.

“She is very hurt and feels betrayed by her producers,” an insider revealed. “Her and Javi at that point already knew they were done and getting a divorce, but did not want to film about it.”

Lowry didn’t want to air out the divorce on Teen Mom 2 because it would make the split “real.” She was also concerned that they “weren’t prepared for the backlash they knew they’d receive.”

To make matters worse, Lowry didn’t appreciate how producers edited scenes to make the split look even more dramatic. The reality star was particularly miffed over a scene where she said she didn’t want to talk with Marroquin over the phone. The scene in question was edited to make it look like it happened closer to the split when it was actually from “a completely different shoot.”

“She’s very hurt and betrayed and is currently on a film strike,” an insider explained.

“Kail feels they dropped the ball on editing because the part of her saying she didn’t want to talk to Javi was actually from the previous episode when her dog threw up. It was a completely different shoot.”

OK! magazine reports that Lowry took to social media to express her displeasure with the show. After a fan asked Lowry if she can “trust the producers when they go and film Javi talk with his friend on camera,” the reality star answered, “Well, now I don’t.”

Another fan told Lowry that producers should apologize for their actions during the reunion, but Lowry didn’t think that would ever happen. MTV has not officially commented on Lowry’s refusal to continue with production.

“I hope producers get on stage and apologize at the reunion because that was the s*******t thing the Teen Mom franchise has done,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “That would never happen,” Lowry responded.

Lowry hasn’t said when she will return filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2 or whether or not her time on the show is officially over. The only thing that is certain is that Lowry and Marroquin will not be getting back together anytime soon.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Lowry announced the divorce back in May. Marroquin, however, wasn’t sure about getting a divorce until a month after Lowry made the announcement. Part of Marroquin’s hesitancy was because he was deployed overseas when the split went down.

Of course, the couple eventually decided a divorce was in their best interest and have officially cut ties. OK! magazine reports that Lowry is now a single mom and relies heavily on her friends to help raise her two sons. In a special bonus clip, one of Lowry’s friends helped her clean up after her dog had an accident in the house.

“What would you do without its Kail?” her friend asked. “I don’t know, I was thinking the same thing!” she replied.

Fans can watch the drama unfold when new episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Wednesday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]