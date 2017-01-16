Atlanta Falcons Vs. Green Bay Packers: Bold Predictions For NFC Championship Game

The Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are the two teams left standing in the NFC heading into next week’s NFC Championship Game. It is a matchup that fans can’t wait to watch. Both teams have high-powered offenses, with major holes in the defense that should lead to a high-scoring game.

Matt Ryan and the Falcons are fresh off of a 36-20 beatdown over the Seattle Seahawks. They were not expected to blow Seattle out the way they did, but it was a true statement, to say the least. Atlanta now has to take on the hottest team in the NFL, which will be the biggest test of their entire season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the No. 1 overall seeded Dallas Cowboys on the road by a final score of 34-31. They started the game off strong and were able to hold on at the end. Green Bay is in the middle of a “Run the Table” goal and have won eight straight on their road to this point.

Looking ahead to next week’s game, Green Bay and Atlanta appear to be very evenly matched. Neither team should blow the other out. Their regular season matchup showed just that, with the Falcons edging out the Packers by a final score of 33-32 in Atlanta.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers’ game to decide the NFC Championship?

Matt Ryan Will Throw for 300 Yards, Four Touchdowns

Atlanta has to feel confident about their offense with star quarterback Matt Ryan leading the way. He is one of the leading MVP candidates in the NFL and will show why once again this week. Ryan will throw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in the game and will be a major headache for the Packers’ defense.

Aaron Rodgers Continues His MVP Play

Green Bay couldn’t have imagined Aaron Rodgers playing at the level that he has been the last eight weeks. He is going to continue that MVP style of play this week against the porous Atlanta defense. Rodgers will match Ryan with 300 yards and four touchdowns throughout the game.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are 8-0 since he said he said he felt the team could "Run the table." pic.twitter.com/QHVqN07KKD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2017

Julio Jones Racks Up 150 Yards, Two Touchdowns

Simply looking at the issues that the Packers have had defending the deep pass, Julio Jones is poised to have a huge game. He will rack up 150 yards and two touchdowns throughout the game. Jones is going to be one of the main keys to victory for the Falcons and shutting him down will be one of the main keys to victory for the Packers.

Green Bay Forces Two Key Turnovers

Even with the struggles that the Packers’ defense has had at times this season, they have shown major playmaking potential. That will be the case once again this week. Green Bay will give up quite a few points, but will come through with at least two forced turnovers in clutch situations.

Green Bay Will Win Their Ninth Straight Game to Advance to the Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers and company are playing their best football and that will continue this week. Atlanta is going to pose a formidable threat, but the Packers will still come through with the win. It won’t be easy, but enough winning plays will be made down the stretch.

Expect to see these two teams battle to the final couple possessions of the game. Rodgers and Ryan will put on a show that any football fan should tune in to watch. Green Bay is simply playing out of this world at this point in time and that will continue this week.

Do you think the Green Bay Packers or Atlanta Falcons will pull off the win? What are your final score predictions for the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Ron Jenkins/AP Images]