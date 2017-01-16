Was Tamar Braxton Fired From ‘The Real’ Due To Her Views On Donald Trump? [Rumors]

Tamar Braxton was sensationally fired from The Real back in May 2016, but a new fan theory is suggesting that her firing may actually have had something to do with Donald Trump.

Twitter user @HerSoulWrites took to the social media site on January 15 to put forward a new fan theory regarding Braxton’s firing, suggesting that Tamar may allegedly had been fired from The Real due to her political views after claiming that Tamar was let go from the show because she branded Trump a “racist” back in May.

“Remember when Tamar Braxton-Herbert got fired from The Real for calling Trump out for being racist and now one defended her? Not one body,” The Twitter user wrote, alongside a link to a video uploaded to YouTube in March 2016 in which Tamar slammed the president elect as a “racist” on the show.

The Twitter user then went on to claim that it was allegedly Tamar’s comments about Trump that got her fired from the show, even suggesting that her co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley may have been behind the decision – something Braxton recently alluded to in a number of scathing messages posted to Instagram despite the group repeatedly denying having any involvement in Tamar leaving.

“And that’s when I knew???? They were going to get her out,” @HerSoulWrites continued, referring to Tamar’s firing from The Real last year which resulted in a pretty nasty feud erupting between Braxton and her seemingly now former friends.

“Tamar said this on a March episode of The Revised for Conservative Audiences So We Can Get Our Money. In March,” the Twitter user continued, before adding of Braxton’s former co-hosts Loni, Jeannie, Tamera and Adrienne, “They wack. They fake. They phony. They dumb.”

The real reason as to why Tamar was fired from the show last year has not been revealed, though The Real claimed in a statement at the time that Braxton leaving the show was a mutual decision in order for the Braxton Family Values star to focus on her music.

“The Real and Tamar have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season,” The Real claimed of Braxton’s departure in a statement obtained by E! News last year, though sources have since alleged that a nasty on-set outburst could allegedly have been the reason for Tamar’s firing.

“[Tamar] will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career,” continued the statement issued shortly after it was revealed that Tamar had been fired from the show. “Everyone associated with The Real appreciates Tamar’s efforts and the contributions she has made to the show’s success, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

However, Tamar Braxton later claimed during an interview with Steve Harvey that the decision for her to leave was not mutual, stating that she was not given a reason for her departure in the months that followed her firing, according to The Jasmine Brand, after breaking down in tears upon hearing the news that she would not be returning for Season 3 during an emotional episode of Braxton Family Values.

Tamar then went on to call her being fired from the show “heart-breaking” and “devastating,” before telling Harvey of leaving The Real, “I got my heart broke, it just wasn’t by a man.”

While neither The Real nor Braxton have confirmed the latest theories and rumors suggesting that Tamar’s views on Donald Trump may have had something to do with her firing, Daily Mail reported back in July 2015 that Trump supposedly “caused a major rift” amongst The Real co-hosts while Braxton was still on the panel.

According to the site, Jeannie Mai’s decision to continue on as a co-host of Trump’s Miss USA pageant in July 2015 caused serious drama between herself and her The Real co-hosts at the time, allegedly dividing the panel months before Braxton was fired.

The site claimed that Adrienne was supposedly “outraged” by Jeannie’s decision to continue on as a co-host of the Trump lead pageant and supposedly “told producers she wasn’t sure if she could come back to work and sit next to Jeannie moving forward.”

Loni and Tamar also made their feelings for Jeannie’s decision to stand by Trump’s pageant pretty clear on social media, both reportedly speaking out about Jeannie’s association with now president-elect on social media.

“Wait, what? 🙁 No mam!!! @TheJeannieMai You really tried it. Have several seats. #GTFOH,” Braxton hit back on Instagram at the time, while Love tweeted in response, “Many have tweeted me about this Jeannie Mai, Donald Trump, Miss USA mess… Jeannie gave a comment I have a right to give mine… I am striving to get my own show so that when issues like this happen… I won’t be attacked by folks for a decision by a cohost…”

But while Jeannie and her co-hosts appear to have made up following her decision, Tamar has only continued to slam her former friends and Trump in recent months after being fired from The Real as Braxton most recently called out the president-elect while discussing Kim Burrell on Instagram earlier this month.

What do you think of the latest fan theory alleging that Tamar Braxton’s political views about Donald Trump could allegedly have been behind her being fired from The Real?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]