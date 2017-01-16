‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Reportedly Texting Newly Single Amanda Stanton, What About His Rumored Engagement?

Right before his days on The Bachelor, Nick Viall fought hard for Amanda Stanton’s love. Viall eventually came up short to his arch-nemesis Josh Murray on Bachelor in Paradise, but is he trying to get with Stanton now that her romance with Murray is officially over?

Life & Style Magazine is reporting that Viall has been texting Stanton is the wake of her breakup – despite the rumor that he’s currently engaged. Does this mean Viall is willing to get back with Stanton over his Bachelor finalist?

“He texted Amanda once news broke of her breakup,” a source explained. “He wanted to reach out and say, ‘Hey,’ but that’s not what a happily engaged guy should be doing!”

Stanton and Murray got engaged after their time on Bachelor in Paradise. Murray even moved across the country to live with his soon-to-be wife, but they ultimately decided to part ways in December. It isn’t clear why they broke up, though Stanton admitted that her young daughters, Charlie and Kinsley, don’t talk to Murray any more.

“We were having problems for a little while,” she explained. “I’m OK.”

According to Reality TV World, Stanton confirmed her split in early January. She and Murray had already parted ways weeks before the announcement, but they weren’t sure how to break the news to the media.

“Josh and I did break up,” she said at a charity event in Los Angeles. “There was a lot of different reasons. At the end of the day, we were just two very different people.”

Murray didn’t reveal too much about the split. He did, however, admit that breaking up with Stanton wasn’t easy.

“Our relationship, it just wasn’t working out and it sucks. I moved across the country for her, I fell in love with her kids, really loved her family, but we just weren’t able to grow together as a couple and it was very frustrating. We have similar things we want in life, but we are also very different on other important things as well.”

Thankfully, Entertainment Tonight reports that Stanton and Murray ended their relationship before the holidays. Not only did this ensure an amicable split, but it also made it easier on Stanton’s two girls, who had grown to enjoy Murray’s company.

“We ended things right before holidays and the next day, my mom flew out [with] my dad, my sister, her boyfriend, we had the entire family there,” she revealed. “I think it was a good transition… it was a little easier for them.”

Of course, Murray found himself at the center of controversy on Bachelor in Paradise after his ex-fiancée, Andi Dorfman, slammed him in her memoir. Although Dorfman claims that Murray was verbally abusive during their time together, he vehemently denied the allegations and called her book a work of “fiction.”

As far as Viall is concerned, reports indicate that his time on The Bachelor isn’t going as planned. This is Viall’s fourth attempt at finding love on the hit reality franchise, yet his experience didn’t prepare him for taking the lead.

“Most of the women complained he was a complete pig,” a source revealed. “He would say things like, ‘Wow, the things I could do to you,’ and ‘You have the nicest rack I’ve ever seen.'”

Hollywood Take reports that some of the contestants walked off set and refused to continue filming. Producers eventually talked them into returning and finishing out the season, though it sounds like Viall may not have found the love he was looking for.

“A lot of the girls thought it was torture to sit through the rose ceremonies when they weren’t interested in Nick anyway. Imagine standing there and wishing that your name doesn’t get called!” the source concluded.

New episodes of The Bachelor air Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]