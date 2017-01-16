Bryan Tanaka Feels Hurt Seeing Mariah Carey Getting ‘Touchy Feely’ With Ex James Packer

Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey have been hitting it off quite well since the latter’s split with former fiance James Packer. But the 33-year-old dancer and choreographer has recently admitted that it felt difficult for him to see Carey getting “touchy feely” with Packer when the Aussie billionaire flew to Paris to make an appearance on Mariah’s World.

As reported by Mirror, Tanaka saw the encounter between Mariah Carey and James Packer as a “big reality check.”

Tonight on #ExtraTV: @MariahCarey’s backup dancer Bryan Tanaka gets jealous! Your sneak peek at a new #MariahsWorld! pic.twitter.com/R1SqE1MGnW — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 13, 2017

“Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven’t really seen it before. I feel like I’ve been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check,” said Tanaka.

Things got more difficult and awkward for Tanaka when he saw Mariah don the wedding dress she was supposed to wear before she and Packer called off their engagement.

“Seeing Mariah in that dress… it’s definitely a wake-up call ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh yeah… wedding.’ ” he said.

“I was trippin’ man, remember how I told you I was feeling a certain way about The Queen? I was feeling like there was something there, then James came into town, he’s never really around, I’ve never seen them together really,” he confided to dancer pal G. Madison.

In a footage taken before Carey’s split with Packer, Bryan Tanaka already admitted that he was “catching some hard feelings” for the singer.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this right now. I’m catching some hard feelings [for] Miss Mariah,” he admitted to G. Madison. “I don’t know if I’m tripping, but it’s been kind of going a little nuts lately man.”

“I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there’s great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there’s a connection that is more than what we’ve had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn’t] cross that line [if it didn’t] feel the way it does,” Bryan added.

G. Madison then tells Tanaka that he is in a “tough position” on account of Carey’s engagement with Packer. Bryan agreed with his friend that he is in a “complicated situation.”

“That’s where I’m tripping, like she’s engaged so maybe I’m really just tripping,” Tanaka added. Madison didn’t contradict his friend, saying, “Or maybe you’re spot on.”

The episode kicked off by showing Bryan Tanaka dressed as a lamb for one of Carey’s stage shows.

“Have you ever seen a lamb with a camel toe?” he joked as Mariah giggled.

Since Mariah Carey and James Packer separated, the 46-year-old singer has started dating Tanaka. They have recently spent the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with the singer’s twins, Morrocan and Monroe, whose father is Nick Cannon.

As reported by E! Online, Carey and Tanaka are in a “proper relationship” and they’ve gotten even closer to each other since spending the holidays together.

Inside Mariah Carey's winter wonderland where she's spending the holidays with Bryan Tanaka and dem babies: https://t.co/C6UjfWrtBG pic.twitter.com/MvG4vMznuP — E! News (@enews) December 20, 2016

“They’re in a proper relationship now. She’s really into Bryan. He’s with her 24/7. He’s a nice guy but they weren’t together when she broke up with James,” a source said.

“He gets along really well with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. She bought him lavish designer Christmas gifts from the Aspen boutiques. They walk around holding each other’s hands and are always very affectionate. [They’re] always smooching.”

Carey’s had a couple interesting weeks since her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, which prompted her to take a break from social media.

Tanaka has given the singer the moral support she needed to recover from the ordeal, however. And just recently, the two have been spotted enjoying a romantic date in Malibu.

Do you think James Packer’s visits to Mariah Carey will pose a problem for Bryan Tanaka down the line? Tell us what you think below.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]