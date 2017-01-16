Jennifer Lopez Posts Cryptic Message Amid ‘The Voice’ Coaching Rumors – Is She Joining Season 13?

Jennifer Lopez appears to be sharing a cryptic message with fans as rumors swirl that she could potentially be joining Season 13 of The Voice later this year.

Amid the swirling rumors about a potential new gig for Lopez, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a sweet video with fans which appeared to hint that her former role on The Voice’s formerly rival show American Idol is still very much on her mind.

Lopez may have been attempting to dispel rumors she’ll be appearing on the NBC singing show in the second half of 2017 – or simply sending a little love to her former show amid the latest speculation – through a cryptic post to Instagram on January 15, as Jennifer posted a clip showing her performing on the Fox hit alongside fellow judges Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. and veteran American Idol judge Randy Jackson.

Jennifer did not caption the video, which she reposted from Lopez fan @dani_jlo, though the clip saw Lopez performing a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” alongside her male American Idol co-stars during the Season 14 American Idol finale in 2015.

A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 15, 2017 at 12:22am PST

Jennifer didn’t offer up a reason as to why she shared the moment from almost two years ago with fans, though Lopez’s decision to post the American Idol throwback video comes shortly after Hollywood Life claimed that there was a chance the Shades of Blue actress could potentially be joining The Voice for Season 13.

The site claimed in December that Jennifer would supposedly “highly consider” becoming a coach on The Voice, but claimed that Lopez is anticipating the return of American Idol after the once juggernaut Fox show wrapped its farewell season last year.

“Jennifer anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years, and she wants to be there for its return,” a source close to Lopez revealed to the site in December, claiming that American Idol would allegedly take priority over The Voice if she were asked to take part in both shows should the Fox series find itself resurrected.

“[Lopez] would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC,” continued the source of Jennifer’s potential new gig. “If [Jennifer] was asked, she would highly consider it but American Idol would get first dibs.”

Jennifer Lopez then appeared to fuel The Voice rumors in early 2017, sharing a message with fans that hinted she could have had another project in store with NBC this year, which some of Lopez’s fans speculated could be a coaching role on the singing show.

Jennifer teased that she had “surprises” in store for her fans on January 1, posting a photo of herself to Instagram while teasing her slew of projects for 2017, which include her slew of TV ventures with NBC, Shades of Blue, World of Dance and Bye Bye Birdie.

“Looking at 2017 like… mmmhmmm u gonna get it…,” Jennifer captioned the photo amid the swirling rumors suggesting she could be a coach on The Voice. “#lucky17 #shadesofblue #worldofdance #AllIHave #byebyebirdie #spanishalbum and that’s just the beginning… more surprises to come #stayfocused #stayhumble.”

Neither NBC nor The Voice have commented on the rumors suggesting Jennifer could be appearing as a coach on Season 13, though there have already been a number of names thrown into the mix alongside Lopez when it comes to the potential coaching panel, despite Season 12 of the singing show having not debuted yet.

As rumors swirl that Lopez could be the newbie when Season 13 of The Voice debuts later this year, Christina Aguilera and Pharrell Williams’ names have also been thrown into the mix, while Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have both been rumored to be considering giving up their red chairs and quitting the show after appearing on every single episode of The Voice so far.

Jennifer is yet to speak out amid The Voice speculation and has not confirmed if her decision to share an American Idol throwback is her way of dispelling the rampant rumors, though an announcement as to who will be forming The Voice’s coaching lineup for Season 13 is expected later this year.

Would you like to see Jennifer Lopez as a coach on Season 13 of The Voice?

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]