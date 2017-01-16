Taylor Swift: Inside Her Soon-To-Be Landmarked Beverly Hills Mansion

Taylor Swift has put in a request to have her Beverly Hills mansion listed as a historic landmark. The Beverly Hills Courier reported that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission has voted to designate Swift’s 10,982-square-foot property as a local historic landmark. City council will vote to finalize the designation at an upcoming meeting.

Taylor Swift reportedly wants to make sure that the iconic home, which was formerly owned by Hollywood movie mogul Samuel Goldwyn, is “preserved.” The 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer purchased the prestigious Beverly Hills mansion in September 2015 for a reported $25 million.

Taylor’s home was built by movie bigwig Samuel Goldwyn, who commissioned architect Douglas Honnol to design his mansion more than 80 years ago. The property, which is located at 1200 Laurel Lane behind the famed Beverly Hills Hotel, was built in 1934. Swift’s supersized home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, a movie theater, library, gym, tennis courts, swimming pool, pool house, and a guest house.

But long before Taylor Swift became the owner of the famous property, the Goldwyn family estate was a hotspot during Hollywood’s golden age, when stars like Charlie Chaplin, Frank Capra, Clark Gable and Marlene Dietrich attended lavish parties hosted by the A-list movie producer.

Samuel Goldwyn Jr. later inherited the property from his famous father after he died in 1974. At one point, Goldwyn Jr.’s actor son, Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), even lived in the home with his dad. In an essay for L.A. Magazine, Tony wrote that earlier in his career, he moved to the East Coast with his wife, but he still found himself working in Los Angeles nine months of the year, so he needed a place to live.

“When I brought up the idea of buying a new place here, my father said, ‘Just stay with me,” the actor wrote. “I lost my mother in my early thirties, and I thought, well, they’re not around forever. So I live part-time with my dad in Beverly Hills, and it has become a lovely thing… At some point, I’m going to have to get my own place, but it won’t be easy.”

But when Samuel Jr. died in 2015, the family opted to sell the Goldwyn estate, and they found a ready buyer in Taylor Swift.

According to Curbed, Taylor Swift paid cash for the high-dollar house. The property was initially listed at $39 million, but Swift’s cash offer may have helped her save $15 million on the deal. Of course, Taylor Swift did have to plunk down some of her savings for renovations. Six months after the sale, the Daily Mail reported that Swift shelled out some serious cash to replace the green-tiled roof on the massive home.

Last year, Taylor Swift took fans on a mini tour of her house, and she talked about her love of historic buildings. Swift invited Vogue magazine into her home for a 73 Questions segment, during which fans got to see some of the first floor of the property as well as the superstar singer’s back patio. When she was asked what her favorite thing about her hometown was, Taylor Swift was quick to answer.

“I grew up in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania,” Taylor said. “And I liked the fact that it had a lot of historic buildings.”

You can see Taylor Swift’s tour of her Beverly Hills home in the video below.

In addition to her historic mansion, Taylor Swift owns a property in Nashville as well as a beachside mansion in Rhode Island and a New York City penthouse in Tribeca, which she purchased from Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]