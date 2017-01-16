Katy Perry Gave Orlando Bloom The Best Birthday Gift! Are They Engaged?

It’s been barely a year since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating, but it seems that the two are getting serious with their relationship. The actor recently celebrated his 40th birthday and his girlfriend surprised him with a party held at Palm Springs. Despite her busy schedule, she managed to arrange a bash for his boyfriend – inviting people who are very close to him including his mother Sonia Copeland Bloom. The screen heartthrob shared an adorable photo of himself getting a big hug from his mom who was wearing a hoodie with his face printed all over it.

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he captioned the Instagram post.

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum ???? A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

According to Us Weekly, Perry got the help of well-known party planner Mindy Weiss to organize the bash and her idea was for guests to wear sweatsuits that were adorned with Bloom’s face. Aside from arranging Sonia’s arrival at Orlando’s birthday party, she was able to convince some of their busy Hollywood friends including Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux to attend the bash.

The 32-year-old singer reportedly documented the celebration on her Instagram Story which included a clip of her boyfriend blowing out the candles on his birthday cake. Watch the clip shared by one of the actor’s fans on Twitter:

Apart from the surprise birthday bash, the “Roar” hitmaker did another sweet gesture and that is dyeing her hair blonde to match her beau’s hairdo. The lovebirds seem to enjoy getting the same look as they’ve been spotted wearing the same outfit in several occasions. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wore a Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus costume at a Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. They had a carol sing-a-long with the kids and Perry even shared a photo of them on Instagram expressing how grateful she was about the opportunity to give back this season.

This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla! I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That's the greatest gift of all. ❤???? A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:05pm PST

The couple’s habit of wearing matching outfits must have been acquired from Katy’s family. Inquisitr previously reported Bloom celebrating Thanksgiving at his girlfriend’s home. The pop star documented the festivities and there was even a clip showing the actor carrying a baby and wearing the same onesies as her family. According to Radar Online, Orlando’s son Flynn whom he co-parents with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also at the singer’s house at that time.

Since both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already met each other’s family, then it isn’t surprising if they end up getting engaged soon. Back in November, the award-winning singer sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a massive rock on her left finger during a date night with the LOTR star in New York City.

“She walked with her left hand leading her, and bent her hand to show off the large sparkler to the cameras,” an eyewitness told ET.

Katy and Orlando have been married in the past, but the songstress never got a chance to have a baby. Despite not having her own kid, she knows how much work goes into raising a healthy child. She’s been active in the music therapy program at the Children’s Hospital in L.A.

“Children to me are becoming a big focus,” Perry told Us. “I don’t even have one, but I see it in my sister’s kids and just how much nurturing and love they need.”

Katy also helped deliver her sister Angela’s two children and pointed to those experiences as a window into the world of parenting.

“I see the amazing things of birth and children and vulnerability and how we have to take care of them and how big of an impression we have. It’s such a responsibility,” she added.

Maybe that’s why the English actor gets along really well with his girlfriend because she has a soft spot for kids. So it isn’t surprising if Orlando Bloom gets engaged to Katy Perry soon because he probably knows that she’ll be the perfect stepmother for his son.

[Featured Images by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]