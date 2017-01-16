Lamar Odom Wants Khloe Kardashian Back, How Does Her Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Feel?

Lamar Odom recently professed his love for his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, but unfortunately, she’s happily dating Tristan Thompson.

Months after Khloe Kardashian confirmed that she and Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, were an item, Odom appeared on The Doctors, where he admitted he is most definitely not yet over his former wife.

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom told Dr. Travis Stork.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married for seven years.

Although Khloe Kardashian hasn’t shown any signs of missing her ex-husband in the months since she filed for divorce for a second time, a source claims Odom is determined to rekindle the love he and Kardashian once shared.

“Lamar needs [Tristan] to know how madly in love he still is with [Khloe Kardashian] and wants Tristan to understand that he and [Khloe Kardashian] have unfinished business,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 15. “[Lamar] doesn’t want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a place holder in her life for when he returns.”

While Odom may feel that there is more to the story between himself and Khloe Kardashian, she recently admitted to being “in love” with Thompson, who she began dating last summer.

“There was a time when [Khloe Kardashian] would have died with delight hearing Lamar profess his love for her like that. Sadly, he never got his act together and now that time has passed,” another source told Hollywood Life. “Khloe’s not married anymore. She’s Tristan’s girl and he will do anything to protect her from her delusional ex husband.”

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in September 2009 and four years later, rumors began swirling in regard to Odom’s possible drug use and many affairs. Still, despite the rumors, Khloe Kardashian remained dedicated to her marriage and attempted to salvage their relationship for months until filing for divorce in December 2013.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom remained estranged for nearly two years before they finally settled the end of their marriage, but because a judge had not yet signed off on the divorce when Odom suffered a drug overdose in late 2015, Kardashian was left in charge of making key medical decisions for his recovery.

In October 2015, Lamar Odom was discovered unconscious at a legal brothel in Pahrump, Nevada, where he had been partying and spending time with women for days. Right away, Khloe Kardashian flew to be by his side as his prognosis was declared to be grim. Although many believed Odom would not survive the overdose, the former athlete eventually awoke from his coma and a short time later, he was transferred from a Las Vegas hospital to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, California.

As Odom recovered, he and Khloe Kardashian were rumored to be getting close to one another and eventually, they were seen together on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where they discussed the possibility of remarrying one another and potentially throwing a second wedding. Months later, however, Khloe Kardashian refiled documents to end their marriage as rumors swirled in regarding to Odom’s potential return to drugs.

As for how Tristan Thompson feels about Lamar Odom’s recent proclamation of love, a third Hollywood Life source claimed Thompson was “furious” over his comment and feels he is completely out of line.

“Lamar has stepped out of bounds and needs to get slapped with three technical fouls for publicly trying to get [Khloe Kardashian]’s attention by saying he wants his wife back,” the source said.

To see more of Khloe Kardashian, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]