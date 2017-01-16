Amanda Peet Dishes On The Sarah Paulson Kiss, Possible Relationship: ‘She’s Like My Wife’

Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson may be more intimate than just a public kiss would first suggest, according to new comments the A Lot Like Love actress told media outlets over the weekend.

According to one report in People, Amanda Peet — who is married to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff — called her relationship with Sarah Paulson a “complicated” one. In spite of the complex nature, Amanda Peet feels a special bond with Sarah Paulson, according to the report.

“It’s very intense and visceral and really beautiful and we work hard at it. [Paulson’s] a little bit like my other husband or wife. She’s like my wife.”

The kiss shared between Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson stole the headlines from what was overall gratifying night 48-year-old American Horror Story actress. However, the kiss — and the couple’s relationship — came naturally, according to Amanda Peet.

“There was no thought process. That is often the case with my relationship with Sarah.”

The females attended the 2017 Golden Globe Awards after Sarah Paulson earned a nomination for her work in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Amanda Peet was on hand to observe her friend win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The red carpet kiss came as a surprise to many on-lookers as Amanda Peet has been married for more than a decade to David Benioff. The couple wed in 2006 and have three children, according to People.

Despite her husband’s stature within the filming industry, Amanda Peet has often appeared with Sarah Paulson at red carpet events. In addition to the 2017 Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Amanda Peet and Sarah Paulson have been spotted together at both the Annual Critics’ Choice Awards and the opening of The Babylon Line in New York City — where Amanda Peet also was photographed kissing Sarah Paulson — within the past month.

Giggling Sarah Paulson shares a kiss with BFF Amanda Peet at opening night of The Babylon Line https://t.co/U50WxT0A6N pic.twitter.com/OB9KCg2tYL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 6, 2016

Sarah Paulson is also in a relationship. The openly-gay actress has been romantically connected to well-known septuagenarian film and television actress Holland Taylor, according to Us Weekly. Despite their age difference — Paulson is more than 30 years younger than Taylor — Sarah and Holland have been linked together since 2015.

For her part, Sarah Paulson has explained her complicated view on relationships and sexuality in past interviews as well. In a November 2015 interview, Sarah Paulson explained her take on sexuality with an unapologetic rejection of publicly labeling herself.

“I don’t let having been with a man make me think I am heterosexual, or make me want to call myself that, because I know I have been attracted to women — and have lived with women. So, for me, I’m not looking to define myself, and I’m sorry if that is something that is seen as a rejection of or an unwillingness to embrace in a public way, but it’s simply not. It’s simply what’s true for me, and that’s all I can speak to.”

Since her break-out role in The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Amanda Peet has had numerous credits to her name. A Lot Like Love (2005) continues to serve as her best-known work despite showing up in more than a dozen film and television works since then. Currently, Amanda Peet is working with Hank Azaria in a new IFC comedy due to begin airing in April, according to Deadline.

Sarah Paulson is not slowing down, either. News broke earlier this week that she and Evan Peters will be returning to American Horror Story for the seventh season later this year, The Hollywood Reporter detailed. Additionally, Sarah Paulson has been busy filming Feud, another FX limited series based on the legendary rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford according to Deadline.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]