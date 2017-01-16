‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Calls Out Ridge, An Unexpected Kiss Brings A Shocker, And Steffy Faces An Ultimatum From Liam And Pressure From Wyatt

The week of January 16 will be a wild one according to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. Ridge thought he had Quinn right where he wanted her, but his plan may be about to blow up in his face. Liam is desperate to keep Steffy with him, but Wyatt isn’t giving up on wooing back his wife. Brooke has headed off to Italy, but Bill is aiming to pull out all of the stops to win her back, and Thomas is returning to Los Angeles to throw himself back into the mix of things. Where are things headed next?

Ridge manipulated things in San Francisco to throw himself into a single hotel room with Quinn, and he has been doing everything he can to reel her in so he can trick her into betraying Eric. However, she’s going to be confronting him about his tricks, and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that he’ll be left scrambling. Despite that, Soap Central details that the two will be sharing a kiss and he will be left questioning his beliefs about her.

Soon, Ridge and Quinn will head back to Los Angeles and We Love Soaps notes that he will be coming to understand her better and seemingly appreciate her softer side. In the days ahead, those close to the pair will be a bit surprised and perplexed by their sudden closeness, and it sounds as if this relationship may be taking an interesting turn that neither of them anticipated. Despite all of that, Bold and Beautiful spoilers detail that Quinn will also return home with a big appreciation for what she has with Eric.

While his wife is away, Bold and Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric will spend some time with Katie, although she will be a bit hesitant because she knows that spending time with Eric alone will ruffle some feathers. Katie and Eric will talk about the situation with Wyatt and Steffy, and she won’t hold back on sharing her opinion even if it differs from Eric’s.

Liam will be giving Steffy an ultimatum regarding their relationship soon and Bold and Beautiful spoilers hint that it leaves her a bit stunned and taken aback. Steffy has sworn to Liam that she wants a future with him, but just needs her divorce finalized first, but he is worried that she’ll be pulled away from him due to all of the outside manipulation she’s facing.

Wyatt has been getting a lot of help from Quinn and Eric regarding Steffy, but this week, he’ll forge ahead on his own to try to turn things around. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will manage to get some alone time with his estranged wife and he’ll make another play for a reunion. Soap Central shares that the two will be discussing their future, but he may be left disappointed when the conversation wraps. Could he really manage to win his wife back over Liam after all that’s happened?

Thomas has returned to Los Angeles and he seems ready to throw himself back into the mix of things at Forrester Creations. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he’ll be revealing some upsetting news regarding his personal life quite soon and viewers are bracing themselves for where things are headed on this front.

The latest teasers don’t reveal anything regarding what comes next for Brooke and Bill, but there are hints of shake-ups on the way regarding this pair as Ridge is distracted with his family and company issues. Will Steffy find herself drawn back to Wyatt, and how will she react to Liam’s ultimatum? Could Ridge and Katie end up causing trouble within Eric and Quinn’s marriage? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that things will be getting crazy and fans can’t wait to see where things are headed next.

[Featured Image by Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images]