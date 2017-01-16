‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Gets Help From A Familiar Face; Deimos Makes A Grave Threat

Days Of Our Lives spoilers this week prove that NBC does not have any problem with a shortened week as more action and drama is expected for some of the major characters in the show.

While there will only be four DOOL episodes for this week due to Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, NBC’s long-running daytime drama is still packed with a lot of exciting twists and turns according to spoilers.

In fact, it is only a matter of time before reports of this week’s action-packed development in the show becomes a trending topic online as Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Blasting News reveal who will be in the line of fire.

First off, Nicole and Chloe accidentally overhear Deimos making deadly threats against someone whose identity has yet to be unveiled.

According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers, Ariane Zucker and Nadia Bjorlin’s characters will be put in a situation where they witness the dark side of Deimos (Vincent Irizarry).

Of course, the two had different reactions on what they witnessed: Nicole trying to look past the obvious and see the best in her fiancé and Chloe—who had enough reason to dislike him—realizing that what she have always thought about the guy was true.

While these two figure out what to do next during Monday’s episode, Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the International Business Times reveal that what they saw was something the can keep to themselves. In fact, the outlet explained that the two might actually tell others about it “considering the seriousness of the situation.”

Aside from Deimos, other “dark” characters have been making news in Salem including Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) who returns to the place to help Hope after being released from prison.

According to Days Of Our Lives spoilers shared by DOOL star Greg Vaughan over Twitter, Eric will be returning to Salem “darker” than what fans may be ready for.

Eric Brady from Prison to Salem, but his Return @nbcdays may be darker than your ready for? Or are you?! #january17th #days pic.twitter.com/kwVClQMD4P — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) January 11, 2017

In the teasing post, the actor also shared a photo of his character in the show who Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal would be the familiar face that will help Hope after she escapes prison. Apparently, Eric will hide Hope from authorities, seemingly trying to redeem himself.

In the latest #DAYS, Kayla, Shawn and Ciara learn Hope broke out of prison. https://t.co/xWEunwxeNk pic.twitter.com/mlx5Cqunpe — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 12, 2017

Of course, there is still much to learn about what drives Eric in doing so, considering that Hope’s other friends are already out in Prague to try to find her a way out the legal way. Exciting development about this will be aired on Tuesday, January 17.

Elsewhere, news about DOOL’s hottest love team fans lovingly dubbed as “Chabby” are a bit scarce as Abigail (Marci Miller) and Gabi (Camila Banus) speculate on what Sonny (Freddie Smith), Chad (Billy Flynn) and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) are up to.

In Wednesday’s episode, the two ladies will suspect that the four guys have a massive plan brewing though they remain in the dark about the details. What they do know is that something bad is coming as the four gear up for war.

Of course, Abby and Gabi try their best to prevent a turf war but things become even more complicated after Chad learned that Dario is allied with his wife who recently returned from the dead.

Meanwhile, JJ is upset because Jennifer keeps poking around his dock investigation and even peeked at confidential documents he acquired from the local authorities.

Elsewhere, Jade and Joey decide to live with Ciara, Theo, and Claire as Valerie ends up assisting them in handling bad publicity. Austin and Carrie continue to monitor Anna’s actions for fear that she might do something she will regret in the future. Steve gets shot while chasing Stefano in Prague.

[Featured Image by NBC]