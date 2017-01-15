‘Cars 3’ Trailer Shows That Pixar Is Stepping Up Its Game, Introducing First-Class Rival For Lightning McQueen

Cars 3 is escalating the popular franchise to a brand new level of excitement and intensity.

It is apparently clear that Pixar pulled all of the stops for the newest installment of the popular franchise – going far above and beyond where they have gone with the previous two films.

Disney Pixar released an extended look at Cars 3 on January 9. The clip, titled “Lightning Strikes,” shows an epic racetrack battle between Lightning McQueen and the character who is apparently going to be an epic rival for the favored hero. Within the first few seconds of the extended clip, it becomes crystal clear that this particular film is going to be based on a lot more than cheesy jokes and the budding friendship of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater.

(Featured Image by AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)