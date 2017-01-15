‘The Punisher’ Netflix Series: What Can We Expect From Marvel’s Deadly Distributor Of Bloody Justice This Year?

The principle reason we’re going to be getting The Punisher Netflix series this year is the amazing performance that Jon Bernthal gave during the last season of Daredevil on the same network. Perhaps because all of the various Punisher movies have been so profoundly disappointing, viewers got much more than they probably expected from this deadly Marvel character on Netflix.

As noted by Science Fiction, the decision was made to give The Punisher his own series, which will apparently premiere sometime in the fall of 2017. Given the universal accolades that Jon Bernthal received for his version of the character, it’s safe to assume that the upcoming The Punisher series will give us more of the same.

Frank Castle – aka The Punisher – in the comics is a former Marine whose family was murdered and who seeks out vengeance against those responsible, at least initially. Ultimately, the character in Marvel comics has become a personification of vengeance in a way that even the fiery-headed Ghost Rider doesn’t quite match.

In some elsewhere versions in the comic books, Castle has even killed the entire Marvel Universe, blaming all of the characters for the death of his family. This bloodthirsty and merciless seeker of justice has been difficult to transfer to the screen in a way that really works.

Previous cinematic incarnations of The Punisher made the character of Frank into such a caricature that he didn’t seem quite human. Jon Bernthal presents us with a realization of Frank Castle that the audience can actually sympathize with.

During a lengthy dialogue on the roof of the building with a chained up Daredevil, The Punisher engages in a back and forth with his adversary/rival over the use of lethal force in stopping bad guys. While the Daredevil suggests that it’s only a last resort, The Punisher points out that when he kills the bad guys they stay gone.

It’s almost certain that the 2017 The Punisher Netflix series isn’t going to show us any significant change in the character in this regard. In fact, it seems probable that the body count and blood splatter will only increase when Frank Castle gets his own series this fall.

[Featured Image by Netflix]