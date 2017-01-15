Park Bo-Gum Paints The Town Red In Jakarta, Next Fan Meeting In Taiwan To Have Kim Yoon-jung As His Surprise Guest?

Fans of Jakarta experienced the Park Bo-gum magic on Saturday. The Hallyu heartthrob sang, danced, joked around, and made sandwiches for his fans. From the looks of it, both Park Bo-gum, as well as his fans, were having the time of their lives.

For Park Bo-gum, a fan meeting does not mean something rehearsed. The key to a successful fan meeting is audience interaction, and it has to be spontaneous. Park Bo-gum seems to have mastered the skill. “I really spent a lot of time thinking about how I can get closer to fans during our time together. I really enjoyed playing games together. I cherish the time I spent with my fans,” he said.

Moonlight Drawn by Clouds was a huge success that it garnered a global audience. Having interacted with both local fans in Korea as well as international fans, Park Bo-gum said that the enthusiasm level of the fans remain the same everywhere.”Of course, language is a big difference. But regardless of the language we speak, I can feel the fans’ enthusiasm. I am really thankful and I hope that I’ll be able to come back to meet Indonesian fans again,” he said.

While in Jakarta, he thoroughly enjoyed the city, a report by Soompi stated.

The actor binged on local cuisine, he sang “Happy Birthday!” and impressed his Indonesian fans by playing the local song “Untukku” on his piano, according to a report by All K-Pop.

#ParkBogum shows off photos from his short tour in the center of Jakarta. Wow, ada Monas! #PARKBOGUMinJKT pic.twitter.com/0Gl5Za7kdg — KoreanUpdates.com (@KoreanUpdates) January 13, 2017

The actor visited the National Monument, Bundaran HI and Jl. Sabang in Central Jakarta. “I scouted out Monas online. I really wanted to take a picture there,” he said, adding that he had also tasted Indonesian food in the Sabang area, such as satay and durian,” he said, according to a report by Jakarta Post.

Organized by Mecima Pro, the fan meeting lasted for more than three hours. Nearly 2,000 fans attended the event.

Park Bo-gum also answered questions from the audience. The actor shared his thoughts on acting and he said that there is still room for improvement. He said that he preferred exercising rather than going on a diet.

The actor ended the night by singing “My Dearest,” the original soundtrack from Moonlight Drawn By Clouds.

Park Bo-gum will meet Taiwan fans on January 22. Hopefully, his co-star Kim Yoon-jung from Moonlight Drawn By Clouds will be his surprise guest.

The chemistry between Park Bo-gum and Kim Yoon-jung was endearing in the historical romance.

“Romancing Kim Yoon-jung was especially fun. The energy and connection between the two were palpable while acting. I felt like we would look into each other’s eyes and know what the other was feeling,” Park Bo-gum said, according to a report by the Inquisitr. His on-screen love interest Hong Ra-on, who disguises herself as a eunuch and later reunite with the prince, held the audience in sway.

“It got to the point where we would burst out laughing just by looking at each other. But I learned a lot from Kim. She’s done lots more period pieces. And she would analyze her scripts really thoroughly and sometimes help me catch on to parts that I missed,” he said.

Known for his good boy image, both on and off the set, Park Bo-gum said that it was quite a challenge to play a mischievous character.

“I tried to dig deep into aspects of myself I didn’t even know existed to express (Prince Lee Young’s) mischievousness,” said Park Bo-gum.

“People will find that more unexpected, coming from me.”

A few days ago, actor Park Bo-gum’s agency Blossom Entertainment announced that the actor has been offered a role in the upcoming movie Seobok. However, there has been no confirmation yet as to whether the actor has accepted the role, a report by Inquisitr stated.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]