Is It A Good Move For Oakland To Move To Las Vegas?

The Los Angeles Rams moved back to Los Angeles in 2016 and played their first season there since 1994. Previously, they were the St. Louis Rams. As of recently, the San Diego Chargers are no more, relocating their franchise to Los Angeles beginning this 2017 NFL season. Now, the Oakland Raiders want to follow suit relocating Las Vegas. This past Saturday, it has been reported the Raiders would like to file relocation papers for the Raiders to move to Las Vegas. The Raiders, who were once the Los Angeles Raiders from 1982-1994, will move for the third time in the team’s history. The question is, is this Raiders team ready to move their franchise to another market such as Las Vegas?

The Raiders enjoyed their best season since 2002 this past year, as the Raiders went to the playoffs but ultimately lost to the Houston Texans 27-14. One would think the Raiders would like to capitalize off of their impressive season. It would also make sense to let the Raiders stay in Oakland because of the amount of stars present there; Derek Carr, who’s the quarterback. Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree who are the wide receivers and Khalil Mack, who is their defensive ace as the linebacker. Although it could be nice for Oakland to stay according to the fans, it doesn’t help the team’s cause if their own city hasn’t made any effort for them to stay. According to NFL‘s Ian Rappoport, the team plans on playing the next two seasons in Oakland, before preparing for their big move to Las Vegas for the 2020 NFL season.

The Raiders will file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, according to sources familiar with their thinking. After a year of planning, debate, and bold action, after many years of a sub-par stadium option in Oakland, the Raiders have made a firm decision on their future.

The stunning move, one that should be made official in the coming days, is expected to add a new city to the NFL’s ever-changing landscape. The Raiders would need 24 votes from the league’s owners to formally make the move, a vote that will come this spring.

If the Raiders are given the green light to move from NFL owners, they would likely play at least the next two years in Oakland before relocating to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The city of Oakland has made no progress to keep the team, sources say. It has not come up with a stadium proposal that league or independent sources believe is credible. At this point, it is only a matter of time before they officially leave.

This decision comes on the heels of — but not directly related to — the Chargers‘ swift move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Roger Goodell, who’s the NFL’s commissioner, also spoke on the matter. Goodell explained that the Raiders have until February 15th to decide whether they want to relocate. That gives the Raiders plenty of time to decide if they want to go through with the relocation process or stay put in Oakland.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said “if the (Raiders) decide that they can’t make it work in Oakland and they decide that they want to file for relocation, then their window is from when they get eliminated from the playoffs to Feb. 15.” They will file before that window closes.

Las Vegas is known for its lavish economy, attractions, and casinos to have a good time, but it’s not known for having a professional sports team. They have only the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and they enjoyed their best success athletic wise with the basketball team in the early 1990’s. If the Raiders elect to move to Las Vegas, it will greatly benefit the Vegas economy, but it will negatively affect Oakland.

[Featured Image by Harry How/Getty Images]