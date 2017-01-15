In 2007 Ryan Gosling Asked Meryl Streep To Compliment His Mom’s Hairdo, And Streep Said: ‘I Got This’

Meryl Streep had the dubious honor of complementing Ryan Gosling’s Mom on her beehive hairdo at the 2007 Oscars. During Fridays interview on The Graham Norton Show, Gosling revealed that, at that time, he’d just earned his first nomination for Best Actor for his role in Half Nelson, so he decided to take both his Mom, Donna, and sister, Mandi, to the award show.

People magazine reported that, during his interview alongside his La La Land co-star Emma Stone, as well as Ben Affleck and Sienna Miller, the actor talked about his experience at the awards.

Gosling described their evening, referring in particular to a 2007 photo with his Mom and her now-famous beehive hairdo.

“I don’t want to out my mom like this. I will tell a funny story about that picture though.”

Gosling said his Mom’s friends convinced her that the beehive hairdo would be all the rage, and how she’d be embarrassed if she didn’t have one. Unfortunately, it was exactly the opposite: that year was a natural hair vibe year. His Mom ended up sitting in front of Rachel Weisz and, because of the big hairdo, Rachel was unable to see. Embarrassed, his Mom sank lower and lower into her chair. Gosling just wanted his mom to have a really nice night, and even though he didn’t know Meryl Streep, she happened to be sitting right next to him. So, during a commercial break, he asked Streep if she would tell his mom that she liked her hair.

And what was Meryl Streep’s reaction to Ryan Gosling’s request?

“And she was like, ‘I got this,’ And then the commercial went and she goes, ‘Do you know, I was gonna do a beehive and I wish I had.’ And my mom was like, raise the roof all night.”

Interrupting Gosling, Emma Stone asked if his mother knew the story behind Meryl Streep’s compliment, especially as he was discussing it on a British talk show. Apparently, everything is okay, though, because as Gosling cautiously explained, his Mom doesn’t watch The Graham Norton Show.

Meryl Streep has taken a lot of flak for her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes when she criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, for mocking a reporter with a disability.

Stuff reported that Robert De Niro sprang to her defense and wrote a letter of support to Streep following her speech. De Niro, a multiple Oscar winner, said in his letter that her speech at the Golden Globes was great, following the fallout from her attack on Donald Trump.

Streep was very clear in her condemnation of President-elect Trump.

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Robert De Niro, who has previously said he’d like to punch Trump in the face, was very supportive of his co-star from movies such as The Deer Hunter, Marvin’s Room, Falling in Love, and First Man.

“What you said was great. It needed to be said, and you said it beautifully. I have so much respect for you that you did it while the world was celebrating your achievements. I share your sentiments about punks and bullies. Enough is enough.”

In addition, Barbra Streisand, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton all rushed to Streep’s defense. While promoting The Founder in an interview on Wednesday, Michael Keaton said that he had emailed Streep, saying just two words – “beautiful thing,” to which she quickly responded that she’s getting a little beat up.

It’s common knowledge that Streep endorsed Hillary Clinton for President and has always been aligned with President Barack Obama and his First Lady Michelle Obama. While Streep impersonated Donald Trump at a gala in Central Park, De Niro was a little more vocal in a viral video, calling Trump “an idiot,” “a pig,” and “a mutt,” who “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

