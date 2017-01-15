Sasha Obama’s Bikini Ensemble May Signal Career In Fashion After Leaving The White House

Malia Obama is the eldest of Michelle and Barack’s daughters, but Sasha Obama is rapidly making waves in the fashion world as a style-icon-in-the-making.

As seen in a Pop Sugar post, it’s a rare moment to see Sasha in a bikini, but she’s a teenager now and is coming into her own. Photographers captured the mild-mannered teen at a beach in Miami sporting a black bikini top and printed shorts with a drawstring. She completed her swimwear with a white crop-top and black beach sandals.

It’s Not Sasha Obama’s Bikini You Should Focus on — It’s What She’s Wearing With It https://t.co/TxDkRRugBT pic.twitter.com/VLrf3iphjX — Merle Norman Olympia (@MNCOLY) January 15, 2017

Sasha’s beachside bikini attire and adaptability were on full display. Her uncanny ability to create on-the-fly fashion digs, without question, comes from her mom’s trendsetting ability.

Sasha and Malia’s mom is known the world over as a barometer among fashionistas. Often, when Michelle O sports dons new outfits or dresses in public, they sell out fairly quickly. It was only a matter of time before her daughters followed in her footsteps. Who knew the honors would go the youngest daughter?

That’s not to say that Malia is not fashion-forward. However, Sasha’s wardrobe and fashion choices place her in a lane all by herself. And at 15, it’s hard to believe that she’s been bucking the trend for years when her peers have gone along with the typical age-appropriate apparel.

A photo posted by Sasha and Malia Obama (@sasha_and_malia_obama_pictures) on Mar 29, 2016 at 5:24am PDT

Honestly, do you remember her taking platform shoes to another level when she rocked a printed dress with contrasting colors or a taupe trench coat with black knee-high boots?

In Style magazine took notice of Sasha eye towards fashion and evolution. They spotlighted the younger Obama daughter’s J. Crew woolen coat she sported to her father’s 2009 Presidential Inauguration.

“From graphic sweaters to printed tights, mixed prints, and even Doc Martens, this stylish First Daughter has proven that she’s not afraid to take a fashion risk. From her 2009 inauguration dress to her on-trend denim skirt at last year’s Turkey Pardoning, we’re taking a look back at her standout fashion moments since setting foot in the White House.”

During Sasha’s time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, she has experimented with a large array of patterns and styles. She’s comfortable in just about anything: from denim blues and chokers to brilliant prints and bikinis. At times, you’d swear you’re looking at the FLOTUS and not Sasha Obama.

It’s unclear if Sasha even has her mind on the catwalk or on beginning a career in high fashion. For now, familiar names like sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi, have secured respect among some of the world’s most respected designers.

Sasha looks fierce in her latest bikini — no question. However, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin has developed a reputation as the de facto “Queen of Bikinis,” according to PS.

out takes from @triangl swim A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jan 13, 2016 at 10:02am PST

Baldwin has a penchant for taking over Instagram with her dreamy bikini choices. Whether she’s rocking an embellished string combo or decides to go full-on Baywatch in a one-piece, Hailey has left a high water mark for others to follow. And what’s fascinating about her style is her ability to reinvent her previous trend with every snap.

In all likelihood, Sasha will not become a bikini fashion maven; her pedigree from a beloved President and First Lady will likely take her in another direction.

Whether you are a proponent or supporter of Mr. and Mrs. O, it’s hard to argue that Sasha and Malia have been graceful — except for Malia’s now-you-see-it-now-you-don’t bong scare — during their years in the White House. And what’s extraordinary is that they’ve managed to remain role models at a time when Millennials are charting new pathways in technology, social consciousness and expression.

One thing is clear about Sasha’s future: the world will be watching for her next chic moment.

