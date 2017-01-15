Meghan Markle’s Net Worth And Other Interesting Tidbits Of Information

Meghan Markle – girlfriend of Prince Harry, who is also known for her role in Suits – was ranked as the number one most Googled actress for the year 2016.

Per CBS News, it was not Meghan Markle’s role in Suits that made her the most searched actress of 2016. It was her relationship with Prince Harry. It was on November 8 that the celebrity’s name started to spike on search engines after Prince Harry confirmed he was dating the actress.

Questions like what is Meghan Markle’s net worth and when is her birthday started to pop up. People wanted to know Prince Harrys’ girlfriend’s everything there was to know about her including her net worth.

So, what is her net worth and when is her birthday, you wonder? Well, keep reading to find out.

Meghan Markle’s Background

Meghan Markle full name is Rachel Meghan Markle. She was born on August 4, 1981 in Los Angeles. As the daughter of Thomas W. Markle – who is an Emmy Award-winning director of photography – Markle grew up in a world surrounded by television. In fact, she spent years of her childhood visiting her father on the set of the television show Married… with Children.

Per News.Mic, Meghan supplemented her income in between her acting jobs through freelance calligraphy. In fact, her handwriting earned her a number of different jobs like working for Robin Thicke and Dolce & Gabbana. Markle claims calligraphy was a fairly lucrative career path for her.

Meghan Markle’s Net Worth

The net worth is a celebrity is the estimated value of their assets not including any liabilities they have. Meghan Markle is believed to have a net worth of roughly $7 million. Her boyfriend – Prince Harry – is believed to have an estimated net worth of $40 million. This means if the two were to get married one day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have a combined net worth of nearly $50 million.

Her Previous Relationships

Before Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry, she was married to the talent manager and film producer named Trevor Engelson. The two dated for six years before getting married in 2011. The two, however, divorced after just two years of marriage. “Irreconcilable differences” is the reason Meghan and Trevor ended their marriage. Meghan then started a relationship with celebrity chef Cory Vitiello who she proceeded to date for nearly two years. Meghan and Cory ended up splitting up in May of last year, which was also the same month she met Prince Harry for the first time. Per the video above, it was not until December of 2016 that Prince Harry confirmed the two were in a relationship together.

While there has not been any talk about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting married, most have assumed the relationship is serious because Meghan has met a few key members of the royal family in the short time the two have been together.

What do you think about the fact that Meghan Markle has a net worth of $7 million while her boyfriend has a net worth of $40 million? Do you think Meghan and Prince Harry may get married in the near future? Do you know any interesting tidbits of information about Meghan Markle? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Darren McCollester/Getty Images]