Terry A.D. Strickland – Man On FBI’s 10 Most-Wanted List Arrested In Texas

On Sunday, the FBI announced that a Milwaukee homicide suspect who had been placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list had been arrested in Texas. A tip from an unnamed El Pasoan apparently led to the arrest of the man authorities say had murdered two men.

Twenty-four-year-old Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested on Sunday morning in El Paso by local FBI agents and members of the El Paso Police Department at about 5:10 a.m. and booked into jail. Douglas Lindquist, special agent in charge of the FBI’s El Paso division, said that the arrest was made during a traffic stop close to Woodrow Bean Trans Mountain Road and Dyer Street. According to the New York Daily News, Terry Strickland will face charges in Milwaukee for two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and also with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Lindquist also said that the El Paso agents had received a call to their public tip line suggesting that Strickland, who had possibly been going by a different name, was temporarily living in El Paso.

“FBI special agents conducted an interview regarding a tip from our public access line. The information involved the possibility that FBI Top 10 fugitive Terry Strickland was temporarily residing in El Paso. FBI and partner agencies worked through the night Saturday, January 14th, and well into the early morning hours Sunday, January 15th, to locate Strickland.”

The man wound up on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list on December 15, which was five months after he was accused of shooting and killing two men during a fight at a home in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said that Strickland had “cold-bloodedly killed” two innocent men, Maurice Brown Jr. and Michael Allen Reed. According to the authorities, Strickland had been among a group of men involved in an argument in front of a Milwaukee home on July 17. After a while, witnesses said that Strickland went inside of the house and came back with a gun, firing into the small group. Maurice Brown Jr., 38, was the first victim and was shot multiple times while he was on the ground before the suspect then turned to 39-year-old Michael Allen Reed and shot him in the head.

Strickland fled the scene of the murders in a black SUV, abandoning his 18-month-old daughter who he had left inside of the home.

The investigation into locating Terry Strickland at his supposed place of hiding in Milwaukee was conducted by El Paso FBI agents, El Paso police officers, El Paso Violent Crime Task Force, FBI Milwaukee and Albuquerque agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers. The law enforcement members spotted the man from the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as he was leaving Parkland Mobile Home Park at 6121 Sun Valley Drive in Northeast El Paso as a passenger in a van. The FBI agents and officers conducted a traffic stop on the black Dodge Durango and were able to take Strickland into custody without creating a scene. They also questioned the driver of the vehicle but they did not detain him.

According to Journal Sentinel, when news that the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list had been shortened by one, the mother of Michael Allen Reed, Janice Reed said that she knew her son could rest easy and she was “ecstatic that he’s been arrested for the murder.” Flynn called the murders “vicious” and “unnecessary” stating that the men had posed no threat to Strickland but had paid with their lives for simply being in the same space.

Strickland was the second Milwaukee homicide suspect to have been added to the FBI’s most-wanted list within a six-month period. The last suspect was arrested last summer after a week on the Most Wanted list.

