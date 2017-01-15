Nintendo Switch: Problems In Messaging Could Plague Sales [Video]

The world was introduced to its first hybrid home/portable console, the Nintendo Switch. Problems with the messaging could derail sales of the system before it is even released. Bloomberg touched on the price point alone with Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime.

The Bloomberg interview seemed to raise as many questions as answers after the unveiling in Tokyo on Thursday night. Nintendo has been working overtime to make sure that the industry and fans alike have a better understanding of what to expect in just six short weeks.

Online Service

Fans have been clamouring for Nintendo to create some sort of online service that can compete with PlayStation Plus and Xbox Gold for years. Nintendo’s saving grace to this point was the fact that they had always kept online play free. Things will be changing in the fall with the Nintendo Switch. Problems with the new system could be two fold.

First, the service itself looks to be provided via an app that will be attached to a smart device. Both Xbox and PlayStation have onboard capabilities to communicate in games without having to utilize another device. While most people have some sort of smart device near them while playing, the need to have one could seem cumbersome to some players. Nintendo’s website attempted to explain their reasoning.

Our new dedicated smart device app will connect to Nintendo Switch and let you invite friends to play online, set play appointments, and chat with friends during online matches in compatible games─all from your smart device.

PlayStation Plus as well as Xbox Gold also provide players with free games every month to download and keep while they are paying subscribers. This does not seem to be the case with the Nintendo Switch. According to Reggie Fils-Aime players can expect to receive a free game every month from Nintendo from its classic library. At the moment, only the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) have been mentioned.

Unfortunately, the consumer doesn’t actually own the game. The game is more of a month-long trial that can then be purchased at the end of the month. Nintendo specifically mentioned that at the end of the month the game will no longer be made available to the owner.

Low Storage

One drawback to Nintendo’s previous system the Wii U was the lack of available storage for downloadable content and games. The Nintendo Switch will do nothing the change this. The initial Switch offering will be 32gb of storage. This is the exact same amount that the deluxe version of the Wii U had.

Nintendo has provided the Switch with the ability to accept microSD cards. It was revealed that up to a 2tb SDXC card is compatible with the system according to Nintendo Everything. At the time this technology is not cost effective for the traditional consumer. In fact, it has yet to be made available to the public. Currently, a 512gb card sells for over $200. This is twice as much as 2tb add-on storage costs for the Xbox ONE or PlayStation 4.

Battery Life

Nintendo has stressed in all forms of communication that the primary role of the Switch is to replace the home console. The portability factor is supposed to be something of a luxury. However, many in the industry have mentioned that they are looking to play the system on-the-go.

The problem with this thought is the battery life of the Switch. Nintendo stated in the press conference that fans can expect the battery to last between two and a half to six hours depending on the game. While it was mentioned that the Switch will be able to handle most third-party portable chargers, consumers will still need to purchase another device to get the most out of their system.

What do you feel are the biggest Nintendo Switch problems? Has Nintendo created issues for their new system before it ever hits the street, or have you already got it pre-order and now counting down the days to March 3?

