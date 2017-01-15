Marvel Studios Movies: Leak Reveals Cast Of Characters For 2017 MCU Films [Rumors]

Marvel movies and their best kept secrets may not be entirely safe as rumors/spoilers revealed what may fill in the blanks of the missing cast of characters for 2017’s MCU. Take this with a grain of salt folks, but some of the information does make sense and don’t forget information about the future DCU was leaked out on Reddit last year. If the rumors wind up being true, this may be considered spoiler territory, so you’re taking a risk if you move forward.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Meredith Quill Returns As Star Lord’s Mom

This would make sense that actress Laura Haddock would return as this would be a method of connecting Peter Quill’s father with his family roots. Considering that Meredith was on her death bed referring to his father as “someone composed of pure light.” Although Yondu had quite the opposite to say about him.

Another tidbit of trivia is that Haddock was also an autograph hound in Captain America: The First Avenger and according to Movie Pilot, they theorized she could be Great Grandmother Quill and further speculated the timelines between the World War II days and Peter Quill’s abduction by the Ravagers were quite synchronous.

Would Marvel’s method of operation for movies include actors/actresses appearing in their films to only pop up later as their ancestral descendants or is it just a coincidence?

Sylvester Stallone is credited as Chief Centurion

If this is true for Marvel Studios movies, then this indeed would be a spoiler considering James Gunn even said himself on Facebook that “it’s a very, very key, important role”, according to Digital Spy.

This is interesting because a while ago Gunn participated in a question/answer session on Facebook and a particular question about featuring the hero Nova in the future of Marvel Studios movies, according to Screen Rant. Gunn didn’t see any reason to include him in the movie but doesn’t object to the possibility of that in the future.

“I don’t want Nova right now because I think Quill being the only earthling is important. That serves the entire movie going audience and not just the handful of Nova fans. Sorry if that upsets you. And I have nothing against Nova in future movies, but it doesn’t serve the movie right this moment.”

Sharon Stone is credited as Balthak

This big time celebrity confirmed her appearance in a Marvel movie last year according to Flickering Myth via The Late Late Show. Stone admitted it to be a “wee part.”

“I am going to do a Marvel movie. I’m just doing a wee part in a Marvel movie, upcoming, and I can’t tell, because you know, you have to sign confidentiality agreements. But I’m going to do a wee part in a Marvel movie now. That’s it.”

It was also reported at Flickering Myth she will play one of the elders alongside Benicio Del Toro and Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha characters.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Tale Of Two Shockers And A Goon

These characters will be played by Logan Marshall-Green and Bookem Woodbine. Both will be playing “Shocker No. 1” and “Shocker No. 2” respectively. “Goon No. 2” is credited to Christopher Berry.

Donald Glover is credited as Farrell

In the Marvel comics, this name is associated with Robert Farrell, a.k.a. Rocket Racer. The Hollywood Reporter entertained their theories from Robbie Robertson, Hobie Brown, Max Modell, Ned Leeds, and Miles Morales. So it would seem this leak adds on another.

Tyne Daly is credited as Hoag and a set photo of Daly was actually posted up online via Just Jared. No one knew who she was at the time, but it looks like the word is out. Hoag is Damage Control director in the Marvel Comics publication. MacGyver’s Gary Weeks is credited as Porter and Homeland’s Hill Harper as the character Cleary.

Thor: Ragnarok

Zachary Levi is rumored to return as Fandral and Sam Neill as Trader, the latter of which is known to be one of the Elders of the Universe, according to Comic Book Resources. That could be a biggie considering he falls in the wheelhouse as a cosmic entity.

Now comes a juicy piece as Josh Brolin appears as Thanos in this Marvel Studios movie. It would make sense considering the Infinity Gauntlet was spotted in one of the previous flicks.

If this is true, Marvel Studios movies for 2017 does have an interesting line-up of a cast of characters, according to 4chan. Three movies per year is what they’ve been sticking to, and fans can look forward to an expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]