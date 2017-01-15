‘Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ Gets Master Edition And Special Edition On Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting two limited, collectible versions in the form of a Master Edition and a Special Edition. The game is set to release on March 3 as one of several Nintendo Switch launch titles, and it comes to Wii U on the same date. However, Zelda fans eager to get extra collectible goodies bundled with their game will have to get the Nintendo Switch version. And, just like the Nintendo Switch, the pre-orders are going fast.

The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes to #NintendoSwitch on 3/3! pic.twitter.com/bXL540cxC5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

Fans and collectors lucky enough to pick up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Special Edition (which is being sold at an MSRP of $99.99) get a physical copy of the game bundled with a black carrying case for their new Nintendo Switch emblazoned with the colorful Sheikah symbol. It also comes with a bronze-colored collectible coin featuring the Sheikah Eye symbol and the “Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon Tapestry and Weather-Worn Map” that depicts the vast land of Hyrule. A soundtrack sample CD featuring 24 tracks of music from the game is included as well.

The Master Edition is being sold with an MSRP of $129.99, and the only additional item included is a statue of Link’s Master Sword of Resurrection from the game. For about an additional $30, the Master Sword statue rests in a green, marble-like stone. It appears to have been battered and chipped in battle, and there is dried blood on the blade. In this way, it’s different from the image of the Master Sword as it is often found in pristine condition in past Zelda games like A Link to the Past. But, the battle damage on the sword is perhaps fitting, as Link’s weapons take damage and wear down in Breath of the Wild.

Get ready to return to Hyrule. pic.twitter.com/OprmAYzTdE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 2, 2016

The newest entry in the Zelda game series is an open world adventure, in which the legendary hero Link must live off the land of Hyrule just as much as he needs to save it. Gameplay for Breath of the Wild was first showed off during E3 2016. As Inquisitr previously reported, this new type of Zelda experience draws the player in by making its hero, and his interactions with the world around him, more expressively human.

“…[W]hat made the open world of Breath of the Wild an immersive experience, as well as a visually pleasing one, was the number of ways Link interacted with the land. Players could climb on canyon walls and take in the view, or hop on Link’s shield and surf down a grassy hill. Link’s expressions added to the immersive experience, as well. When in the snowy mountains, Link was cold without his winter gear on, and his face and body language showed it. When returning to dry land after a swim in a lake, Link’s whole body was dripping with water from his hair all the way down to his boots. At an industry event dominated by VR experiences, Breath of the Wild demonstrated how current gen games can provide novel, immersive experiences without a headset.”

At that time, the E3 demo was only available on the Wii U, as the Nintendo Switch had not yet been formally revealed. Footage of Zelda on Switch is now being compared to the E3 footage, showcasing the visual differences between the two and revealing that the graphics in the Switch version are a bit more detailed and refined.

Dedicated fans in NYC lined up around the block to be among the first to experience the #NintendoSwitch Preview Tour! pic.twitter.com/A6bWnyfc9l — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 15, 2017

Gamers can try out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch before its release in North America during the very limited preview tour. The event is scheduled to hit Washington D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, and Toronto before March 3.

