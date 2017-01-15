Meghan Markle Meets Kate And Princess Charlotte: Could The Queen Be Next?

Things are really heating up between Prince Harry and his girlfriend, as Meghan Markle met with Kate Middleton for the first time. Kate arranged a meeting with Meghan in London, and according to a report by People, Princess Charlotte was even there.

Everything went well, and it looks like Meghan has the approval of another member of the royal family. She had previously met with Harry’s big brother, Prince William, a few weeks prior and received his approval as Harry’s new girlfriend.

The five of them (Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte) all met at Kate’s apartment in Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan took the short trip from Harry’s residence at Kensington to see them. Prince George had to stay in Norfolk, where the young royal attends nursery school.

When Meghan met Kate, she gave her a small gift to celebrate Kate’s 35th birthday. It was a small leather-bound dream journal, which according to sources inside the palace, Kate adored.

It’s reportedly important to Harry that Meghan passed muster and gained Kate’s approval. Reportedly, it’s because Kate acts as an older sister/maternal connection that Harry misses since his mother, Diana, passed away on August 31, 1997.

Meghan and Harry first met when Prince Harry was in Toronto, where Meghan films her television show, Suits. Harry was there for a brief stop before heading to the Orlando Invictus Games. The pair reconnected in June through the wife of an old school chum of Harry’s. Meghan was on holiday in London and spending time with her friend, Misha Nonoo. Misha, at the time, was married to Alexander Gilkes who went to school at Eton with Prince Harry. Gilkes was a guest at the spectacular royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and his younger brother, Charlie, dated Pippa Middleton for a few years. So, it’s easy to see how simple it was for Harry and Meghan to meet up again thanks to Misha and Alexander.

The two apparently hit it off quite well. They officially started dating a month later, in July, but kept things under wraps until October. Since then, the pair have enjoyed a whirlwind romance. Meghan is quite prolific on social media and is also quite savvy. She posted a coy picture of two bananas spooning with the adorable caption, “Sleep tight xx” People have speculated that this post was directed to Prince Harry.

Sleep tight xx (Update: Thanks so much to those who shared the photo cred 🙂 I didn't know, and I love it! Credit where credit is due: I'm bananas for this @percxption) ???????????? A photo posted by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

The pair recently took a romantic getaway over the new year holiday, heading to Norway, where they went whale watching and spent time under the glimmering green and gold of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights. The secluded locale let the two get to know each other without dealing with the crowds.

Despite picking out a Christmas tree together at the Pines and Needles in London, the pair spent the holidays with their own families. Even so, the pair have still managed to see each other. During the week of December 7, 2016, Harry flew 1,700 miles from the Caribbean to Toronto just to spend two days with Markle.

Meghan has already met Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, who was also entranced with the television star. With Harry making the rounds of all his immediate family, one can only wonder how long it will be before he takes the next step and introduces her to the queen. Tradition dictates that the queen only meets partners when they are engaged. With as besotted as the pair are with each other, it’s only a matter of time.

[Featured Image by Alastair Grant]