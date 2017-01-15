Anne Frank: Is Pendant Found At Sobibor Linked To Famous Diarist?

Anne Frank could be linked to a pendant unearthed at the former Sobibór Nazi death camp in Poland. According to reports, the triangular pendant is identical to the one worn by the famous diarist. However, it is stamped with a different birthdate.

Researchers believe the Sobibór pendant belonged to Karoline Cohn. According to reports, Karoline was killed at the notorious death camp and her birthdate matched the one stamped on the pendant.

Like Anne Frank’s pendant, Cohn’s was also stamped with “Frankfurt A. M.” and the Hebrew words for “Mazal Tov.” The back of each pendant is stamped with the Stars of David and the Hebrew symbol for God.

As reported by Detroit News, “historians have found no other pendants” similar to those belonging to Anne Frank and Karoline Cohn.

From the engravings on the pendants, the researchers determined the two girls were both born in Frankfurt in 1929. As teens, both girls likely perished in concentration camps.

Although their lives were similar in several aspects and they wore identical pendants, researchers are unsure whether Anne Frank and Karoline Cohn were related in any way. The Christian Science Monitor reports the researchers are trying to contact living relatives of both girls to determine whether there is a connection.

Anne Frank gained worldwide attention with the publication of her personal diary, which chronicled the years she and her family spent hiding from the Nazis.

As reported by Biography, Anne’s mother received a summons to report to a Nazi work camp on July 5, 1942. The following day, the Frank family went into hiding.

To avoid capture and certain death, the family remained sequestered for two years. During that time, Anne Frank kept a diary detailing her experience.

On August 4, 1944, the Frank family’s hiding place, which they referred to as the Secret Annex, was raided by the Nazis. Anne and her family were subsequently transported to the Camp Westerbork concentration camp.

Less than one year later, Anne Frank contracted typhus and died.

Anne’s father Otto, who survived the Holocaust, returned to his family’s former home. To his surprise, his daughter’s diary was still intact. In an effort to share Anne’s story, in her own words, Otto had select passages of the diary published in a book called The Secret Annex: Diary Letters from June 14, 1942, to August 1, 1944.

Although Anne Frank’s death was recorded, it is unclear exactly when and where Karoline Cohn died.

According to reports, Karoline and her family were sent to the Minsk ghetto in November 1941. Although a majority of the prisoners were sent to concentration camps before the ghetto closed in September 1943, it is unknown whether Cohn was killed in the ghetto or the concentration camp where her pendant was found.

Researchers note it is possible that someone else transported Karoline Cohn’s necklace to Sobibór. The pendant was unearthed along the camp’s “Pathway to Heaven,” which is the route the detainees took to the gas chamber.

Representatives of the Auschwitz Museum said the discovery of the pendant is of great historical importance.

“The objects found during the works are not only a remarkable testimony to the history of the camp and the extermination conducted by the Germans, but also a moving personal testimony of the victims… In most cases, these are the last personal belongings of the Jews led to death in the gas chambers upon selection at the ramp.”

Although it is clear Anne Frank’s pendant is identical to Karoline Cohn’s, researchers may never know if the two girls were related in any way.

[Featured Image by Yoram Haimi, Israel Antiquities Authority/AP Images]