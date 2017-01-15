Ben Affleck Explains How His Batman Is Different To Predecessors

Ben Affleck has been inundated with questions regarding his version of the Batman while out promoting his latest film Live By Night. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week Affleck admitted that he’s long become bored of such queries, but in amidst this tedium he’s still been able to provide some useful updates about how his Batman is different to previous cinematic incarnations of the superhero.

Ben Affleck discussed why his Batman is so unique during his recent chat with Cineplex, pointing out that the biggest difference to other films is that his version of the superhero and Bruce Wayne is much older, experienced, and has already been put through the ringer. Ben Affleck also broke down how his upcoming version of Batman in the Justice League has evolved from his performance in Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, too.

Ben Affleck remarked,

“It’s different in terms of tone and, obviously, just a different actor. I think the most profound difference is that I’m playing the part at an older age than those guys were when they played it, and it’s about a guy who’s had a long life of this experience, rather than someone who’s just setting out on the journey to become this guy. He’s older and wiser, I guess. And he was pretty pissed off in Batman v Superman, but now it’s not about finding revenge in Justice League, it’s about protecting the Earth. So the feel is different.”

Ben Affleck then went on to insist in the same interview that the Justice League has a lighter tone to Batman v Superman, noting that the trailer for the ensemble blockbuster was “emblematic” of how Justice League is different. Batman v Superman came in for a heavy amount of criticism after it was released because of just how dark it was. But Affleck noted that the Justice League profits because, after Batman v Superman, the characters are now settled, before adding that it’s a lot more fun since there are so many other superheroes involved, each of whom he insits bounce off each other tremendously. Ben Affleck declared,

“Justice League, you probably saw the teaser that came out of Comic-Con; I thought it is nicely emblematic of the kind of minor tone shift and segue in storytelling. It’s a little bit lighter, the characters are a little bit more comfortable in themselves, so they can express a wider array of emotions. And there are just more people in it, so it’s more fun. It’s all of these different characters bumping up against each other and the team dynamic offers a lot of dramatic possibility.”

While both Wonder Woman and Justice League will be added to the DC Extended Universe over the next 12 months, movie fans are impatiently waiting for The Batman’s production and release date to be confirmed. Ben Affleck has already revealed that he will direct and star in the solo adventure for the Caped Crusader, but he has repeatedly insisted that he’ll only start shooting once he’s good and ready, too.

One aspect of The Batman that Ben Affleck already knows he’s going to alter, though, is that he wants to modify the Batsuit so that it’s more comfortable, especially during production. Ben Affleck told USA Today,

“I know what it’s like to be in the suit. We’ll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off. When you are in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, do your part and walk away. But when you’re a director, you can’t walk away. You have to be there for everybody. Chief among the challenges of doing Batman, will be finding a suit that’s more comfortable.”

