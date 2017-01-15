Caitlyn Jenner Prepares For Donald Trump Inauguration With Golden Facial

Caitlyn Jenner began preparing for Donald Trump’s inauguration by slathering her face with the president-elect’s favorite color: gold.

As Yahoo! Beauty reports, Caitlyn Jenner recently treated herself to a 24-karat gold facial, and she documented the experience on Instagram. The luxurious beauty treatment included a shiny gel mask that makes its wearer look a bit like the golden robot in the movie Metropolis. Caitlyn hinted that she’d never had a facial before she decided to go for the gold, and she seemed somewhat surprised that the pricey beauty treatments can make women resemble sci-fi characters.

“It looks like I should be a character in a sci-fi movie… no one told me this is what facials were! #scifacial #tbt,” Caitlyn wrote on Instagram.

Knesko Skin in Calabasas, California took credit for giving Caitlyn Jenner the gold facial.

“What an honor to give @caitlynjenner #kneskoskin #nanogold #facial last week,” a post on the skincare company’s Instagram page read.

“Such a beautiful person inside and out! And yes we left eye make up on purpose for some added #selfie glam.”

Knesko Skin founder Lejla Cas told LiveLoveSpa365 that the Knesko Skin NanoGold face and décolleté masks contain 24-karat gold, aloe vera, and marine collagen and elastin. Cas says that the treatments reduce redness and improve the look of sun-damaged skin.

It’s possible that Caitlyn Jenner decided to pop her facial cherry because she wants to look her best for Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. According to Us Weekly, Jenner, a Republican, has decided to support her fellow former reality show by accepting an invitation to the event. The LGBTQ activist and former I Am Cait star has controversially said that she believes that Trump will be “good for women” and that he is “very much behind the LGBT community.”

However, many members of the LGTBQ community would beg to disagree. They are unhappy with Caitlyn Jenner’s decision to support Donald Trump because the president-elect has said that he supports the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA). According to NBC News, the FADA “distinctly aims to protect the right of all entities to refuse service to LGBTQ people based on two sets of beliefs: ‘(1) marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman, or (2) sexual relations are properly reserved to such a marriage.'” It essentially gives businesses the right to use religion as an excuse to discriminate against members of the LGTBQ community.

As BuzzFeed reports, Trump has vowed to sign the FADA because he believes that it will “protect the deeply held religious beliefs of Catholics and the beliefs of Americans of all faiths.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, some members of the transgender community are also upset with Caitlyn Jenner for taking up the mantle of a transgender activist because she’s lived a life of privilege and doesn’t understand the daily struggles of trans men and women who face issues like poverty and homelessness. However, Caitlyn Jenner has said that she’d love to raise her profile as an activist by being named as Donald Trump’s “trans ambassador.”

There’s no word on whether Trump would be interested in offering Jenner such a title, but he may be hoping that her presence at his inauguration will give the event a boost of star power. While Jenner won’t be taking the stage at his inauguration, she’ll be one of the most high-profile celebrities headed to Washington, D.C. to watch Trump be sworn in as the next president of the United States. As Vulture reports, a lengthy list of musicians have turned down the chance to sing for the president-elect, including Elton John, Garth Brooks, and Céline Dion. Broadway star Jennifer Holliday also backed out of the event soon after Trump’s inauguration committee announced that she was scheduled to perform. As reported by the Wrap, Holliday apologized to the LGBTQ community for her momentary “lapse of judgement” and let them know that she was standing with them.

Some members of the LGTBQ community may want Caitlyn Jenner to follow Jennifer Holliday’s lead and take a stand against Donald Trump’s anti-LGTBQ policy plans by turning down his inauguration invitation. However, as Gossip Cop reports, Jenner has said that she believes that she can convince Trump and the GOP to change by helping them understand LGTBQ issues.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]