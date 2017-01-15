Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Scott Disick Seems To Just Get Worse’

Kourtney Kardashian posted a very cryptic picture on Snapchat, with the caption “Baby”. The caption was super-imposed on a pair of shoes. This has fuelled the rumor that she is going to have another baby with Scott Disick. However, it seems like Kourtney Kardashian thinks Scott Disick is getting worse.

Radar Online had also posted a video of Kourtney Kardashian talking to Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner saying: “As time goes on, Scott seems to just get worse.” It seems like, despite the rumors of baby number four, Kourtney and Scott are not exactly getting along, Radar Online has reported.

There have been a lot of rumors about Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian and that they are getting back together. The two have been hanging out for a very long time despite a separation. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have three kids together and it has always been said that they put up a united front because of them. The rumor was that Kourtney Kardashian was going around with Younes Bendjima, twenty-three years of age. However, Scott wasn’t happy with Kourtney’s relationship.

The sources have said that Scott Disick got sober because she wanted to get back with Kourtney Kardashian. “Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober, and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” said sources, Inquisitr had reported.

The sources have said that their kids want the two together. “Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever,” the insider told Radar.

The sources have said that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still in counseling and that it is just a matter of time that they are back. “They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time.”

It’s also been said that Scott moved in with Kourtney during Christmas and the two are planning to have a baby. “Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas, and the couple has told pals they’re trying for another baby,” an insider revealed.

While Kourtney Kardashian has said that Scott is getting worse by the day, the sources have said that the two get along well. “Kourtney and Scott get along incredibly well. They have been spending lots of time together and have even been hooking up here and there,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

However, Kourtney and Scott have said that they really want to have more kids together. “Kourtney never stopped loving [Scott], and they both feel they make great babies together,” the source added. Kourtney has been spotted with a baby bump many times and it looks like the two have started to plan something for the future.

But not all is good between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. There are sources who say that Scott Disick thins Kourtney has started to look too masculine. “[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the sources have said.

It’s been reported that Scott has said Kourtney is too old for him. “Behind her back he’s mean as hell, saying she’s way too old for him now and trying way too hard to look sexy,” the insider said. Scott further said that Kourtney is trying too hard to look sexy.

Kourtney’s friends have said that Scott will never change no matter what he says. “Scott’s such a douche, he’ll never change,” the source added.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together? Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is doing the right thing by having kids with Scott Disick? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]