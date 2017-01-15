Mother, Daughter Heroin Dealers Sell From Day Care Center In New York

According to WJACTV, a mother, daughter pair was caught dealing heroin from a day care center in New York.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the two for a couple months before they were caught selling heroin from a home day care. Sheila Detaeye, 52, and Erin Siler, 34, were arrested and charged after selling to undercover cops from the home daycare, known as Erin Siler’s Daycare.

This was the third time that the pair had sold drugs to an undercover officer. Children were present during one of these times.

The pair were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and conspiracy. Both were sent to Wayne County Jail with no bail and were arraigned at the Arcadia Town Court, according to Democrat & Chronicle.

This was not the first time that this has happened. Just a few months ago, two people from Pasadena, Maryland were arrested and charged for dealing drugs from a home day care.

According to WBALTV, Bruce Dabrasky, 37, and Elizabeth Ocus, 34, were arrested after officers found crack cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone, Marijuana, Carisoprodol, Tramadol, drug paraphernalia, and money at the Centergate Court residence following an issued warrant. The residence was also used as a day care center.

Representatives from Maryland State Department of Education’s Department of Childhood Development were present when the warrant was executed. MSDE officials did reveal that the day care center had lost its license in February due to multiple license violations.

The police took precautions to avoid any children from possibly being present during the warrant execution, and took place around 5:30 a.m. Since the day care’s license has been revoked for months, it was not revealed whether they were still illegally accepting children into the facility.

WNEP has revealed that three men were arrested after being accused of dealing drugs from a day care in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania back in March 2015. One of the men was even sentenced to serve jail time in State Prison.

Christian Kehler, Ryan Varano, and Frederick Russo was arrested after Kehler overdosed inside “Jesus’ Lil Helpers” day care. The day care was owned by Varano’s mother.

At the time of the overdose, no children were present at the day care. All three men were charged for dealing from the day care center, and Russo was sentenced to State Prison for two to four years.

Drugs are a major epidemic right now, more than they have been in many years. Heroin, especially, is on the rise, according to CNN. Worldwide, drug use is steady, but heroin in the United States is up nearly 150 percent since 2007.

They say 1 in 20 adults are used at least one drug in 2014, according to the World Drug Report.

“Heroin use increased in North America in the past decade, which resulted in an increase in the level of heroin-related deaths.”

Further, the report revealed that heroin overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the United States; however, worldwide, opioids composed of nearly half the drug-related deaths, with an estimated worldwide death toll of nearly 208,000.

Not only are drug-related deaths haunting us, but nearly 20 percent of those who inject themselves with drugs have HIV, and nearly 30 million people are dependent on drugs. This epidemic is causing major health concerns worldwide.

Opioids are also considered an epidemic worldwide. UN researchers have revealed that there are approximately 33 million opioid users worldwide in 2014.

According to a recent report in December, IB Times revealed that Philadelphia experienced 50 drug-related deaths within one month. Lately, it has been revealed that a “bad batch” of heroin was filling the streets, causing drug overdoses and overdose deaths. When will it end?

